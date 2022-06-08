Log in
Veeco Instruments : Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute Selects Veeco MOCVD System for Advanced R&D and Technology Collaboration for Power and RF Applications

06/08/2022 | 10:52am EDT
Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute Selects Veeco MOCVD System for Advanced R&D and Technology Collaboration for Power and RF Applications

News | Jun 08, 2022

Plainview, N.Y. - Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute, National Applied Research Laboratories (TSRI, Narlabs) has selected Veeco's Propel® R&D Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) System for advanced development and collaboration related to gallium nitride (GaN)-based power and RF devices. The single wafer Propel platform is ideal for high volume manufacturing and 300mm capabilities, as well as R&D applications. This Propel R&D system has been installed in TSRI's Hsinchu, Taiwan laboratory. It enables a joint collaborative effort to drive technology innovations, as well as develop and demonstrate technical capabilities in the emerging GaN markets. The joint effort and collaboration accelerate wide-bandgap compound semiconductor technology to high volume and low-cost applications on 200 and 300mm substrates.

"Veeco's Propel R&D System is uniquely qualified to deliver the performance and flexibility required to conduct advanced developments of power and RF devices," commented Dr. Chang-Hong Shen, Deputy Director-General, Research Fellow at TSRI. "We are excited to have this R&D system operating in our facility and look forward to support from the Veeco team in the years to come."

Veeco's Propel GaN MOCVD system is designed specifically for power and RF applications. Featuring a single-wafer reactor platform, the system deposits high-quality GaN films for the production of highly efficient power and RF devices. The single-wafer reactor is based on Veeco's TurboDisc® technology including the IsoFlange™ and SymmHeat™ breakthrough technologies, which provide homogeneous laminar flow and uniform temperature profile across the entire wafer.

"We are pleased to have our MOCVD system selected by TSRI to help develop their advanced power and RF applications," said Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Line Management. "We now have multiple technologies installed at TSRI's facility and we look forward to helping them maximize the value of our platforms and the opportunity for technology collaboration."

About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco's systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

About The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute
The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) under the National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs) is an integrated research environment for related fields of study in Taiwan. To keep pace with international technology trends, the TSRI capitalizes on the strengths of chip design and semiconductor fabrication to continually refine the research and services provided by the industry, academic, and research sectors. The TSRI aims to provide a comprehensive range of verification services for semiconductor devices, circuits, and system integration and create an open information and service platform for semiconductor manufacturing, packaging and testing, integrated circuit design, intellectual property core, and system integration. Learn more at https://www.tsri.org.tw/en/.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

###

Veeco Contacts
Media: Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | klong@veeco.com

Disclaimer

Veeco Instruments Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
