  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Veeko International Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    1173   KYG9326E1263

VEEKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1173)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veeko International : FORM OF PROXY FOR 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

07/25/2021 | 10:58pm EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Veeko International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 02:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 517 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
Net income 2021 -185 M -23,8 M -23,8 M
Net Debt 2021 498 M 64,1 M 64,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 133 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart VEEKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Veeko International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEEKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuk Sum Lam Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chung Man Cheng Chairman
Wing Kay Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Cheong Au-Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Loong Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEEKO INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.62%23
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE31.92%405 380
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL46.43%153 292
ESSILORLUXOTTICA21.62%81 827
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA44.98%70 606
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED38.16%62 660