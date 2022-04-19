VEEM : Investor Presentation - Company Update

19 APRIL 2022

Summary Update

• VEEM holds the dominant position as the only major supplier in the large marine gyro market, which is estimated at US$1.1bn for new builds and US$13.5bn for retrofits (current fleet). In FY22 to date VEEM has sold $3.4m of gyros and has orders on hand of $3.1m. Number of units sold for FY22 is expected to exceed FY21. Leads are also very strong, providing a high level of confidence around future sales.

• VEEM is pleased to report a 50% increase in propeller manufacturing capability after installing two new propeller CNC machining centres and re-allocating a third CNC machining centre from its Industrial division. This increase brings the total amount of propeller machining centres to nine and creates the ability to generate over $2m a month in propeller sales. Westport Yachts

• Deliveries for the next submarine full-cycle docking program (order worth $9m) have commenced and VEEM is also delivering ride control and propulsion for Austal patrol boats. VEEM is well-positioned to benefit from the promised significant investments in defence and naval shipbuilding in particular, with the Hunter Class Frigate propeller pilot being a current example.

• The tight labour market and COVID issues have resulted in lower capacity (hours) due to skills shortages and increased costs. Raw material, labour and freight cost increases have generally now been passed on to customers through price rises which will assist in mitigating the impact during the final quarter of the year. The challenge of continued freight and raw materials cost increases mean future price rises are inevitable.

• Gyros and propellers do not require a large amount of highly skilled labour to expand due to automation, a global supply chain and a production line skill set.

• Overall VEEM is in a strong position going forward with an existing robust core business which has allowed it to invest in and support the focus on driving the growth of the disruptive VEEM Gyro product into the global marine market.

Gyrostabilizers

• VEEM holds the dominant position as the only major supplier in the large marine gyrostabilizer market, which is estimated at US$1.1bn for new builds and US$13.5bn for retrofits (current fleet).

• Significant capital investment and intellectual expertise requirements now provide major barriers to entry for competitors. VEEM is exploiting this by driving sales growth and taking its robust technology into smaller frames to compete against the recreational products.

• The recent addition of new key senior and customer-facing staff, in the very large European market in particular, has already resulted in an increase in the volume and quality of leads and enquiries from European customers and shipyards.

• Orders and sales for FY21 totalled 12 units and YTD FY22 is already at 12 units indicating sales volumes are increasing with lumpiness in sales value caused by vast differences in the value of the individual gyro units ranging from US$250k to US$1.2m.

• Damen's new walk to work vessel, the FCS 7011 (the VEEM VG520SD is the "secret weapon"), is expected to have its global gala launch in the Netherlands in the next month. The vessel is designed to revolutionise offshore crew transfers.

• The significant volume and quality of leads provides confidence that future orders and sales are coming and VEEM will continue to build inventory of complete units in line with lead trends in order to meet expectations.

