Veer Global Infraconstruction Limited is an India-based real estate company. The Company operates across multiple segments, including residential projects, business and retail properties, integrated townships and commercial plazas. Its core business operations feature aspects of the construction business, such as location identification, acquisition, project planning, designing and development. Its projects include Veer 2, Veer 4, Veer 4, Veer 5, Veer 6, Veer 9, Veer 10, Veer 11, Panchali C & D Wing, Parasnath Township and more. The Company operates in locations, including Mumbai, Vasai, Virar, Umroli, Boisar and Shahada.