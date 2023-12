Veeram Securities Limited announced that Ms. Surbhi Mathur appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company with effect from December 23, 2023. Qualification Company Secretary. Ms. Surbhi Mathur holds a Professional Degree of Company Secretary.

He is an Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and having deep insight in the areas of Corporate Laws, Corporate Governance and SEBI related matters. Date of Birth 08-07-1992.