Veerhealth Care Limited announced that the Company has received a Preliminary Sample Export Order worth USD 50,000 (INR 41.50 Lakhs Approx.) from one of the top institutional supplier company in the United States of America. Company has been successfully manufacturing and exporting various types of oral care products to East African countries and now Company will be entering USA market which would open up other markets worldwide for the manufacturing and supply of Oral Care products. Nature of order(s) /contract(s): Manufacture & Supply of Oral Care Products.

Whether domestic or international: International. Time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed: 3 Months.