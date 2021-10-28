Log in
    VEEV   US9224751084

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/28 01:27:58 pm
312.4 USD   -0.34%
01:03pPresentation ( PDF 1.77 MB )
PU
10/22VEEVA : Increase Team Productivity and Improve New Engagement Models
PU
10/20INSIDER SELL : Veeva Systems
MT
Presentation ( PDF 1.77 MB )

10/28/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
Analyst and Investor Day

October 28, 2021

2021 Veeva Analyst & Investor Day

THURSDAY OCTOBER 28

Veeva Vision

Peter Gassner, Founder & CEO

Veeva Commercial Cloud

Paul Shawah, EVP - Commercial Cloud Strategy

Veeva Development Cloud

Jim Reilly, VP - Development Cloud Strategy

Customer Success

Alessandro De Luca, Merck

Financial Update

Brent Bowman, CFO

Closing Remarks

Peter Gassner, Founder & CEO

Q&A

All

Copyright © Veeva Systems 2021

Safe Harbor and Other Information

This presentation and associated commentary contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Veeva's future performance, financial outlook, and guidance and the assumptions underlying those statements, market growth, market size and opportunity, the benefits from the use of Veeva's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and associated commentary are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current

plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's

expectations as of October 28, 2021, the date of this presentation. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including (i) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' data; (ii) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, consolidation among our competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our existing competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access, host or integrate with complementary third party products or data used by our customers; (iii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established applications, like Veeva CRM; (iv) our expectation that the future growth rate of our revenues will decline; (v) loss

of one or more customers, particularly any of our large customers; (vi) our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and manage our growth effectively; (vii) fluctuation

of our results, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) adverse changes in the life sciences industry, including as a result of customer mergers;

  1. the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to the life sciences industry, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (x) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure;
  1. failure to sustain the level of profitability we have achieved in the past as our costs increase; (xii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, international trade relations, or market conditions, including with respect to natural disasters or actual or threatened public health emergencies; (xiii) a decline in new subscriptions that may not be immediately reflected in our operating results due to the ratable recognition of our subscription revenue; (xiv) pending, threatened, or future legal proceedings and related expenses; and
  1. our recent conversion to a Delaware public benefit corporation, including the expected impact, benefits, and risks of our conversion.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

This presentation includes certain nonGAAP financial measures and the corresponding growth rates as defined by SEC rules. For additional information, see the slide titled

"Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix.

The comparison period amounts and the related growth rates included in this presentation have been adjusted from previously reported amounts to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of Topic 606.

Copyright © Veeva Systems 2021

Peter Gassner

Founder & CEO

Vision

Building the Industry Cloud for Life Sciences

Values

Do the Right Thing

Customer Success

Employee Success

Speed

A Public Benefit Corporation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veeva Systems Inc. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 17:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 835 M - -
Net income 2022 435 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 117x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48 090 M 48 090 M -
EV / Sales 2022 24,9x
EV / Sales 2023 20,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 506
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Veeva Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 313,46 $
Average target price 341,05 $
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter P. Gassner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Schwenger President & Chief Operating Officer
Brent Bowman Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Ritter Chairman
Catherine Allshouse Global Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.15.14%48 090
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-54.93%17 887
OMNICELL, INC.40.00%7 305
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED59.84%4 282
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.-56.65%3 110
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.79.41%2 517