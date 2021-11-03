Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Veeva Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEEV   US9224751084

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/03 09:30:35 am
316.11 USD   +0.03%
09:15aRoche Shares Regulatory Transformation Journey at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect
PU
11/02Veeva to Release Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results on December 1, 2021
PR
11/01Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roche Shares Regulatory Transformation Journey at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More than 4,000 life sciences professionals gathered at this year's Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect to share best practices and see the latest innovations. In the regulatory track, 500+ attendees gained practical knowledge from industry peers at Moderna, Eli Lilly, Seagen, Dermavant, and other leading organizations. Popular topics included harmonizing global regulatory processes, improving user adoption with continuous and agile change management, and getting maximum value from a RIM investment.

Transformation Strategy and Roadmap

The track kicked off with a keynote session on Roche's regulatory transformation, which is bringing different regulatory functions together under a common set of modern business capabilities to meet present and future patient needs.

Vijay Reddi, who leads a OneRegulatory team, outlined the three strategies for driving regulatory transformation at Roche. They are patient-centricity, real-time insights, and critical enabling, which involves delivering an end-to-end submission process supported by an integrated technology ecosystem. As Vijay elaborated, "We have to make sure we have this strong foundation where we bring all our content, all our data, all our processes, all our technologies and have it fully integrated, rather than in multiple systems that don't talk to each other."

Vijayalso presented Roche's high-level transformation roadmap, which lays out key milestones across data, process, content, labeling, and policy. Vijaycalled Veeva Vault RIM "our backbone in terms of critical enabling," noting that the platform will connect these activities to realize the OneRegulatory vision. Vijay'steam is taking an agile approach to the long term transformation so they can adapt to changes in technology, business needs, and the regulatory environment.

Engaging With and Across Functions

When discussing what's required for transformation success, Vijaystressed the importance of taking the business "along the journey." He recommended working with functional groups from the beginning so it's clear what future roles and skills are needed. "It's the individual teams on the frontline-the ones going through the submissions, the approvals, the planning, the authoring-that we need to support," he said.

Vijay also highlighted the value of cross-functional engagement. Roche's regulatory transformation has expanded to include other organizations, such as clinical operations, to enable a consistent, holistic approach to working with global health authorities. "Regulatory never submits on its own; it works with other functions," Vijay explained. "Part of the journey is to remove those silos for greater impact."

To learn more about Roche's regulatory transformation, you can view this and all other Summit sessions on demand at Veevaconnect.com. Also, be sure to register your interest in next year's North American R&D and Quality Summit Connect, which will be held in Boston on October 17 - 19, 2022.

Disclaimer

Veeva Systems Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
09:15aRoche Shares Regulatory Transformation Journey at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect
PU
11/02Veeva to Release Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results on December 1, 2021
PR
11/01Transcript
PU
10/28Presentation ( PDF 1.77 MB )
PU
10/22VEEVA : Increase Team Productivity and Improve New Engagement Models
PU
10/20INSIDER SELL : Veeva Systems
MT
10/20CARMAT Selects Veeva Vault eTMF to Streamline Clinical Trial Documentation and Processe..
CI
10/19VEEVA : How do we prevent patients from being impacted by PMCF requirements?
PU
10/15VEEVA : How to Get Better Data Insights for Sales Planning
PU
10/14VEEVA : Survey Finds Industry Taking Action to Address Challenges from Rapid Move to Decen..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 835 M - -
Net income 2022 434 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 118x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48 485 M 48 485 M -
EV / Sales 2022 25,1x
EV / Sales 2023 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 4 506
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Veeva Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 316,03 $
Average target price 341,48 $
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter P. Gassner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Schwenger President & Chief Operating Officer
Brent Bowman Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Ritter Chairman
Catherine Allshouse Global Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.16.08%48 485
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-59.91%15 899
OMNICELL, INC.46.09%7 585
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED64.61%4 360
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.-54.68%3 346
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.83.16%2 570