Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Veeva Systems Inc.    VEEV

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The First Step Towards Study Start-up Transformation: Business Process Optimization

01/28/2021 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the first blog in our series, we outlined how organizations can take a stepwise approach to operationalizing metrics and achieving data-driven study start-up. In this blog, we'll dive deeper into the first step - optimizing business processes and selecting modern study start-up technology.

Study start-up is highly complex with many milestones and dependencies - and errors during the start-up phase can have downstream impacts on study conduct. Excel trackers just don't cut it when start-up teams are trying to manage country-specific intricacies, ever-changing regulatory requirements, and protocol amendments.

As Lorena Gomez from AbbVie shared, most companies - from global top 20 pharma to emerging biotechs - struggle with work effort duplication, process redundancy, and lack of visibility. While technology can drive efficiencies, it's critical for organizations to avoid configuring new technology with suboptimal processes. Inefficient business processes translated into a good technology will immediately devalue, or invalidate, that technology. As companies embark on a study start-up transformation journey, conducting workshops with subject matter experts and end-users to identify pain points and inefficiencies is a crucial first step. Study start-up specialists can then look at processes holistically and collaborate cross-functionally to drive change in key areas and eliminate silos. Organizations that are most successful with data-driven study start-up are those that extend beyond just functional steps and account for holistic business processes. For example, considering the impact protocol authoring teams have on the site identification team and their processes will help reduce the number of steps and handoffs, and eliminate visibility barriers.

These optimization workshops can be done in parallel with the evaluation and selection of new technology. Harmonizing processes in a single platform that's unified with other clinical applications simplifies the IT landscape and enables a cohesive experience for end-users. Reducing the number of systems and integrations also allows users to do their work, get visibility to KPIs, and analyze data in one place. If data exists across multiple systems, the quality and reliability of that data is immediately in question.

As part of process optimization and technology evaluations, study start-up teams should assess external data sources and determine how much of that data is actually used to drive start-up planning and execution. If the data is unreliable or not used to inform key start-up activities, eliminate that data source. Data integrity and value are far more important than integrating data from multiple systems.

Companies need to optimize and streamline processes before adopting technology to truly become data-driven and accelerate study start-up. Watch this 3-minute video for a summary of the stepwise approach and stay tuned for the next blog, where we'll discuss how to standardize measurements.

Disclaimer

Veeva Systems Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 18:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
01:44pVEEVA : Preparing Monitors for Tomorrow's Clinical Trials
PU
01:44pTHE FIRST STEP TOWARDS STUDY START-U : Business Process Optimization
PU
12:58pVEEVA : What You Can Do to Drive Collaboration Across your TMF
PU
01/27VEEVA : Four Ways to Digitally Enable Field Teams
PU
01/26VEEVA : In A First, A Traditional Corporation Converts To A PBC—will It Sp..
AQ
01/21VEEVA : Driving Regulatory Efficiency in the Face of COVID-19
PU
01/21GE HEALTHCARE : Seven KPIs to Measure RIM
PU
01/19PRESSWIRE : From Veeva Systems to emerging digital innovation company, Jan van d..
AQ
01/14VEEVA SYSTEMS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
01/14VEEVA : Shionogi's Journey to Accelerated Business Insights
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 448 M - -
Net income 2021 358 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 635 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42 406 M 42 406 M -
EV / Sales 2021 28,1x
EV / Sales 2022 23,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 501
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Veeva Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 311,04 $
Last Close Price 279,97 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter P. Gassner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Schwenger President & Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Ritter Chairman
Brent Bowman Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Allshouse Global Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.2.84%42 406
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED18.12%45 616
OMNICELL, INC.-0.28%5 063
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED20.40%3 507
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-3.75%3 257
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.17.45%2 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ