  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Veeva Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEEV   US9224751084

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 01:38:49 pm EDT
193.66 USD   -1.03%
01:12pTOP 20 PHARMA : Driving Operational Process Improvements Through Digital Transformation
PU
12:54pVEEVA : A Guide to Audience Targeting for Health Brands
PU
04/11INSIDER SELL : Veeva Systems
MT
Top 20 Pharma: Driving Operational Process Improvements Through Digital Transformation

04/12/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
As the hub of clinical operations, it is common for a clinical trial management system (CTMS) to have many integrations with other clinical systems and to be deeply embedded across an organization. One top 20 pharma company had a complex multitude of loosely integrated systems, but prioritized digitization to improve the drug development pathway and value chain. Standardizing on a modern CTMS and unified clinical platform enabled it to achieve significant business benefits.

Recent research shows that an overwhelming majority (99%) say bundling CTMS with at least one other clinical technology is critical.1

That's why ease of integration with eClinical technologies is the most important criteria for CTMS solutions, followed by ease of use for clinical sites and sponsor/CRO study teams.2 Seamless interoperability with other clinical systems is necessary to provide complete visibility and oversight across the end-to-end trial process. There is a tremendous opportunity to reduce system and process silos that limit visibility, quality, and speed.

Providing an easy-to-use, intuitive experience across all clinical operations processes boosts productivity and speeds study execution for the top 20 pharma company, driving exceptional results.

Learn more about this pharma's modernization approach, and how system unification and end-user ease of use are helping it to drive operational process improvements.

Download the full white paper to learn this top 20 pharma's best practices from their digital transformation journey.

1 Source: Industry Standard Research, 2021
2 Source: Industry Standard Research, 2021

Disclaimer

Veeva Systems Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 17:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 166 M - -
Net income 2023 464 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 879 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 67,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30 203 M 30 203 M -
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
EV / Sales 2024 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 5 482
Free-Float 89,4%
Technical analysis trends VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 195,67 $
Average target price 258,35 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter P. Gassner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Schwenger President & Chief Operating Officer
Brent Bowman Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Ritter Chairman
Catherine Allshouse Global Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-23.41%30 203
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-28.53%8 117
OMNICELL, INC.-31.30%5 398
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-22.33%3 757
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-28.62%2 919
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.20.49%2 583