Transcript

product offering in MedTech, and we've had many MedTech specific features into development cloud over the past few years.

In CPNT, we have specific cloud applications in the quality and regulatory area, and that segment is also growing nicely. Our industry cloud for life sciences includes Veeva development cloud for R&D and commercial cloud for commercial and medical. We've become an increasingly strategic partner to life sciences by building excellent products for the most important areas, running to complexity to solve the hard problems, and making it all fit together.

This is hard to replicate because it's hard to do. If we combine that with customer success, humility, and continued innovation, that creates a very high barrier to enter. This is what building an industry cloud is about. It's a win for Veeva, our customers, and the industry.

Jim and Paul will talk about R&D commercial in a moment, but bigger picture, I'd like to touch briefly on two of the newer areas that build on our strong foundation in R&D in commercial; the Veeva digital trials platform and Veeva data cloud.

Both are just starting and can be very significant (inaudible) in terms of long-term growth and could be transformative for the industry. Both are great examples of the power of industry cloud and how we can help advance the industry overall. The digital clouds platform connects pharma companies, clinical research cites and patients. Enabling this type of business network is very powerful and very rare in enterprise software.

In the case of the data cloud, having the best industry specific data at the country level and the best software, that can be a game changer. In 2015, we set a long term goal to be essential and appreciated by the industry. It seemed pretty aspirational back then. We were only selling CRM and (inaudible) was just starting. We were far from essential. Now we have the building blocks to get there.

The industry is big, more than $2 trillion and growing. It is still very early days in our vision to use technology and data to move the industry forward in innovative ways. It's a big goal and if we achieve it, we will deliver significant value.

So, how are we doing that? We need many products to cover the main industry-specific processes. All will need to be excellent on their own and all work together, and we have a track record of doing just that. Here are a few examples. Starting with CRM in 2007, then moving to Vault in 2011, both are now proven and trusted by the industry. Link which started in 2016, is hitting its stride now. Data Cloud and digital trials, they are newer. They started in the last few years. There's no real proof yet, but I'm confident we're on the right track.

Getting here is a result of our team and our operating model, which we've refined over the years. We have over 5,000 people that know how to work together with a common, multi-product operating model. Some products, they are in the innovation stage, and some are in the execution stage, and some are in the leadership stage and they are treated differently in different stages. It starts with product excellence, attracting the best product people and creating the best products. Being close to customers, equally understanding the industry and having the right vision for what to develop.

Then putting the right processes in place. Things like, how does product management work with engineering and strategy? How to measure and construct. What kind of risk should we take? We also want to do that globally, so that our products are excellent all around the globe, not just in the U.S.

Customer success drives many things including hiring plans, compensation plans, and product plans. It's at the heart of all of our major decisions. Hiring and employee success have always been important but

3

ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.

1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com