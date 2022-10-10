Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Veeva Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEEV   US9224751084

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:47 2022-10-10 pm EDT
164.60 USD   -0.74%
Veeva : 3 Considerations When Choosing Pharma Event Partners
PU
10/05Insider Sell: Veeva Systems
MT
10/04Veeva Vault RIM Driving Greater Speed and Compliance for More Than 350 Life Sciences Organizations
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veeva : 3 Considerations When Choosing Pharma Event Partners

10/10/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Pharma and biotech events are a critical part of any commercialization journey, especially when considering 91% of HCPs find speaker programs and training webinars to be very effective channels for learning about new Rx products. However, executing an omnichannel strategy that includes real-time HCP event engagement data is challenging for many organizations.

Avoiding data silos

Selecting an events management technology is an often-overlooked step, with many organizations relying on their event services partners' data and reporting tools. This approach can lead to data silos that limit the ability to track and measure HCP engagement with your brand.

Tracking audience engagement of your event channel is important for enabling field teams and informing a rep's next best action after the event. Keeping event engagement data separate from HCP engagement via other channels such as in-person meetings, video calls, and emails limits field teams from personalizing their interactions with HCPs.

With an integrated solution like Veeva CRM and CRM Events Management, field teams have a single and comprehensive view of HCP interaction across channels, enabling personalized follow-ups. This approach also streamlines the event management process while meeting PhRMA Code standards and Sunshine Act compliance and reporting requirements.

Selecting an event services partner

Once you have the technology to execute your events, you may not have the resources to manage all the programs required to educate and inform HCPs as you take your drug to market. It's important to seek partners who can seamlessly work with your people, processes, and technology.


Here are three considerations to help you find the right partner:
  1. Process
    Organization and attention to detail are critical to event success. You need confidence that your partner's processes meet your business needs, uphold compliance standards, and scale effectively as your speaker program grows.
  2. Compliance
    Processes that align with PhRMA Code aren't optional. Last-minute requests from field teams, such as new catering requirements, have compliance implications. Event services partners must be able to identify potential downstream consequences of decisions made on your behalf and mitigate risks. They must also be versed in the latest compliance mandates and quickly incorporate them into the foundation and framework of your speaker and event program.
  3. Culture fit
    Event services partners act as an extension of your business. They will likely work with your vendors, colleagues, and stakeholders. When evaluating an event services partner consider how well they embody your standards and reflect your organization. Look for commitment and deep knowledge of event systems and standards when selecting a partner.

When deciding among potential event services partners, scorecards are a valuable decision-making tool that provide consistent evaluation criteria across your buying committee. To get the most value out of your scorecard, add criteria beyond the basics, such as process and culture fit.

End-to-end pharma event management

Emerging companies, in particular, can benefit from solid partnerships across their event technology and service providers. Pharma event services partners, like The CM Group, and event management software, like Veeva CRM Events Management, provide established integrations and processes to activate speaker programs quickly. Both parties work together to standardize critical event components that help you scale your program as it grows.

"We had a very good experience working with The CM Group and Veeva. Both teams went above and beyond to ensure we could stand up our speaker bureau on time. They were committed, responsive, and an overall pleasure to work with." Alison Clark, Sr. Product Manager, Key Customer Marketing
G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

To learn more about improving HCP engagement across events and beyond, watch the Veeva CRM Events Management demo.

Kim Urquhart is the associate director of client experiences at The CM Group. The CM Group has implemented event services with Veeva CRM Events Management for over six years and more than 15,000 programs of all sizes.

Disclaimer

Veeva Systems Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
