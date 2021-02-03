Veeva : 6 Ways Customer Data Can Support Your Shift to Digital

COVID-19 has forced the industry to make a rapid shift towards digital-a change that many companies have been trying to make for years. Life sciences leaders have quickly adopted digital engagement models to better reach HCPs and bring new medicines to market faster.

Here are six ways that customer reference data can accelerate your digital transformation:

First: Simplify customer data.

Quality data is key to field performance. Without strong data governance, teams cannot target the right contacts, eliminate territory coverage gaps, or build effective account-based selling plans.

Second: Make it easy for your sales team.

They are bogged down by wasted calls to incorrectly classified or non-existent HCPs. Establish a governance strategy that equips field reps with current, accurate data to drive successful HCP interactions.

Third: Optimize your processes and solutions.

Customer data, marketing content, and engagement information should integrate seamlessly with your CRM. A single source of truth enables you to improve sales productivity, enhance stakeholder and customer engagement, and make more informed business decisions.

Fourth: Cut through the noise.

HCPs receive over 300 digital or in-person interactions every month. It is critical to understand their communication preferences so reps can effectively deliver the right message, via the right channel, at the right time.

Fifth: Improve. Refine. Repeat.

Digital transformations don't happen overnight. Start by making data-driven decisions. Empower reps to take a customer-centric approach and create smarter engagement strategies directly in their CRM.

Sixth: Choose the right partner.

Partner with an organization that provides a great solution and invests in a community for learning and growth.

Download the eBook to get more detailed tips on establishing a strong data foundation.



