Veeva Business Consulting Expands with New R&D Services

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Europe — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the expansion of its business consulting services to help life sciences organizations achieve greater speed and efficiency across the product development lifecycle. Veeva R&D Business Consulting will work closely with customers to apply unique industry data, develop new digital operating models, and optimize the use of technology across clinical, regulatory, and safety.

"Veeva R&D Business Consulting delivers deep life sciences and product expertise to help biopharmas across the end-to-end product lifecycle," said Dan Rizzo, vice president of Veeva business consulting. "Combining Veeva product knowledge, unique data, and industry best practices will help customers increase operational efficiencies to accelerate the development of new treatments."

Veeva R&D Business Consulting will provide process and operating model design, data governance and change management services, and Veeva Development Cloud optimization. These offerings complement customer investments in software and will enhance engagements with other service providers for planning and executing critical transformation efforts.

Veeva R&D Business Consulting is already supporting clinical, regulatory, and safety initiatives at global biopharmaceutical companies. For more on Veeva R&D Business Consulting, visit veeva.com/businessconsulting.

