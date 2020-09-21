Log in
Veeva : Commercial Cloud Selected by Idorsia to Accelerate Digital Engagement Globally

09/21/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Veeva provides leading-edge biopharmaceutical company commercial foundation to launch innovative new medicines

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SIX: IDIA) has selected Veeva Commercial Cloud to enable its digital field force in the U.S., Japan, and countries across Europe. Idorsia is at the forefront of innovative therapies and needed best-in-class cloud technology to drive its global commercial strategy. Veeva Commercial Cloud brings together multichannel engagement, data, content, and analytics to give Idorsia the foundation for digital excellence.

“Veeva is an important partner that has helped us to rapidly scale-up, supporting our growth plans,” said Joseph Bejjani, CIO at Idorsia. “Veeva Commercial Cloud streamlines commercial processes from pre-launch planning to execution and digitally enables our field force to more effectively engage customers.”

Adoption of Veeva Commercial Cloud builds upon Idorsia’s success with Veeva Development Cloud in speeding end-to-end product development. Idorsia is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company based in Switzerland with a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in its pipeline.

“Idorsia is a visionary company leading the way on digital transformation,” said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Idorsia and support their digital strategy as they prepare to bring new medicines to market and help more patients.”

Learn more about Veeva Commercial Cloud at Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Online, Europe, November 17-18. The event is only open to life sciences industry professionals. Register for the virtual event at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Commercial Cloud, visit: veeva.com/CommercialCloud
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems
Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into one of Europe’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions—including data, software, and services—for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

® 2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.


© Business Wire 2020
