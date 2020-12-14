Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Veeva Systems Inc.    VEEV

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Veeva : Four Key Areas To Streamline Regulatory Operations and Compliance

12/14/2020 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The MedTech industry is changing with today's regulatory professionals at the center of this evolution. For most, managing regulatory activities creates several challenges: struggling with poor data quality, duplication, and limited visibility as a result of disjointed processes and a myriad of tolls for each task. Add in new regulations like EU MDR and IVDR with a global pandemic and the complexity is compounded.

This is why executives from leading device and diagnostics manufacturers came together at Veeva Summit to share their successes and best practices for modernizing regulatory technology and processes. The ability to innovate while complying with ever-changing requirements proved to be a consistent theme across the board, including:

  • Harmonizing regulatory operations
  • Enabling better compliance
  • Providing a single source of truth
  • Streamlining and measuring success

Harmonize Regulatory Operations

The introduction of cloud-based Regulatory Information Management (RIM) systems have enabled companies to harmonize their regulatory functions, globally, and move with greater speed. Moving away from manual processes with limited visibility to utilizing systems that create transparency and the ability to share real-time data is resulting in more efficient submission development, better compliance, and speed.

At Summit, Baxter Healthcare shared their RIM implementation best practices and approach to modernizing regulatory operations. The speaker outlined the company's project scope, guiding principles, and measurements of success for how RIM centralized regulatory operations into one tool and is part of a larger ecosystem of data and documents.

Enable Compliance

Complying to regulations is an on-going challenge for most companies. When operating with outdated tools and processes, the risk of a mismanaged process can lead to serious financial penalties, product delays, and a tarnished corporate reputation. Fortunately, advanced technology enables regulatory professionals to keep up with a growing amount of global information, quicken the pace of change, and collaborate with more people. As highlighted by Alcon and others at Summit, a unified RIM platform facilitates better access, visibility, and control over regulatory documents and data processes in real-time.

Single Source of Truth

Regulatory teams across an organization need to be connected throughout the product lifecycle by maintaining a single source of truth that feeds critical commercial processes. With regulatory teams tasked with managing ever-increasing volumes of information, including promotional materials, the stakes are too high for errors associated with misinformation across multiple siloed systems.

Adopting a single, connected commercial application as a 'source of truth' was echoed throughout Summit as a solution to ensure teams collaborate on the latest version, shorten regulatory review times, and bring a compliant message to market with speed unparalleled to previous disconnected systems.

Roche Diagnostics elaborated on this by sharing best practices to implement and utilize technology for a single, connected source of truth with better compliance and acceleration of the digital supply chain process of creating, approving, and distributing commercial content across their organization and digital marketing channels.

Streamline and Measure

A unified RIM solution empowers organizations to work smarter by streamlining processes and measuring tangible results. We heard this loud and clear from GE Healthcare, who shared how a cloud-based solution allows their leaders to easily identify bottlenecks with a full 360 degree view into the process. Previously, leaders knew there were inefficiencies but had no visibility into the impact or where to target a remedy. With RIM, management at GE is now able to quickly pinpoint inefficiencies and pivot strategies targeted at the biggest impact.

Reiterated by other device and diagnostic companies, a modern RIM solution also reduces administrative burden and frees up valuable resources for more value-add tasks. GE demonstrated this case by sharing how their affiliates now access one system to update data, rather than previous methods of filling out a form and emailing to HQ for data entry.

The bottom line is it's critical for companies to reduce complexity, streamline regulatory operations and compliance processes, globally, to stay competitive. To learn more and watch on-demand sessions from companies leading the way in modernizing regulatory, register here.

Disclaimer

Veeva Systems Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 19:20:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
02:21pVEEVA : Four Key Areas To Streamline Regulatory Operations and Compliance
PU
12/09VEEVA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
12/09JP Morgan Downgrades Veeva Systems to Underweight From Neutral, $297 Price Ta..
MT
12/08VEEVA : Simbec-Orion Streamlines Trial Execution with Veeva Clinical Application..
BU
12/06VEEVA : GenesisCare Clinical CRO Adopts Veeva Vault Clinical Applications to Acc..
BU
12/04VEEVA : 2021 Proxy for Special Meeting (PDF 795 KB)
PU
12/02Needham Adjusts Veeva Systems' Price Target to $327, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
12/02Morgan Stanley Raises Veeva Systems Price Target to $332
MT
12/02Morgan Stanley Adjusts Veeva Systems' PT to $332 From $323 on 2022 Estimates,..
MT
12/01Veeva Systems Fiscal Q3 Results Top Street Estimates; Provides Upbeat Fiscal ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 448 M - -
Net income 2021 358 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 635 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 118x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 994 M 39 994 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales 2022 22,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 501
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Veeva Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 306,91 $
Last Close Price 264,05 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter P. Gassner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Schwenger President & Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Ritter Chairman
Brent Bowman Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Allshouse Global Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.87.72%39 994
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED178.89%43 536
OMNICELL, INC.41.09%4 878
SECTRA AB (PUBL)78.64%3 172
B-SOFT CO.,LTD.15.80%2 505
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED36.15%2 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ