Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Veeva Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEEV   US9224751084

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veeva : How to Scale Content Output Without Sacrificing Quality

02/16/2022 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The rise in digital engagement across pharma has put marketing teams are under growing pressure to deliver more personalized omnichannel experiences. This requires the development of more relevant compliant content, and at a faster pace and scale than ever before. In fact, according to our Veeva Pulse data, the volume of digital and email content being managed in Veeva Vault PromoMats has doubled since 2019.

Such a rapid expansion of any organization's content development and output can introduce compliance risk in medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) review. But it doesn't need to be a trade-off between speed versus risk. Here are four ways to accelerate the content lifecycle while maintaining quality, accuracy, and compliance.

1. Streamline your MLR review

Version control is a significant challenge for marketing teams that want to quickly scale up their content programs and produce high-quality content at a faster pace. This can be hard enough for in-house teams, and there is often an extra layer of complexity added when content creation is outsourced to external agencies. Marketing teams need a "single source of truth" for all their content assets so they can be confident everyone is working with the correct, most current version.

This is why a digital asset management (DAM) system is an essential tool to help teams share, edit, approve, and reuse content without the risk of working with an outdated or incorrect version of an asset. A DAM stores all types of content assets (email templates, videos, wireframes, etc.), keeps track of all associated files, and provides an audit trail of collected comments and approvals. With every team member having access to this single source of truth, your MLR reviews can increase in speed while remaining efficient and accurate.

2. Adopt a modular approach to content creation

Modular content refers to the process of assembling pre-approved content components (content "modules") into any number of new assets for use across different regions and channels. This approach allows teams to quickly reuse and adapt different pieces of existing approved content for whatever needs they might have.

[Link]

Unlike traditional content development, which requires every new asset to be built from scratch, companies that follow a modular approach to content make it easier for brand teams, marketing team, sales reps-anyone who needs a specific content asset-to quickly build a customized asset that is accurate, on brand, and personalized for the customer.

This strategy can also help organizations by further accelerating MLR review cycles. With pre-approved modular content, reviewers can move more quickly knowing that the content has already been used before and the references are as they should be.

As Morten Kruse-Jacobsen, global director of multichannel excellence and operations at Novo Nordisk, explains: "Modular content answers our three biggest content requirements : it stays true to the brand, ensures local market fit, and unleashes creativity."

3. Maintain better control over asset distribution

Commercial teams today need to deliver customer content via different platforms, in different formats, and to different target audiences-and the growth of digital has only added even more channels to the mix. All of this complexity can be challenging to manage. But a compliant, cloud-based content management system allows users to develop, approve, and distribute content using one system, which helps to tame this complexity.

Using a single system for content management also helps organizations to remove content quickly when needed, such as in the case of label changes or new drug studies that require all promotional and medical content to be quickly updated (typically within three to six months to avoid penalties). Organizations can ensure that only approved materials have made it out to the market, and can maintain more control over assets with features such as instant asset withdrawal, controlled asset updates, and automatic asset expiration.

4. Measure content performance and adjust your strategy as needed

Simply creating and distributing content assets is only half the story. In order to help marketing teams engage more meaningfully with customers in the future, it is important to understand which materials are resonating the most with HCPs, and through which platforms. Use tools such as tracking links, social metrics, and content sentiment to gain greater visibility into customer engagement with the assets you are producing. Reps should also ask for direct feedback from HCPs, especially when meeting with customers in person.

Such continuous tracking and measurement of customer content consumption and reaction is essential to honing your future content strategy so that your organization will remain relevant in today's competitive landscape.

The recipe for digital excellence

While following these approaches can help you to accelerate the content lifecycle-from planning and creation to distribution and measurement-content is just one pillar of an effective digital strategy. You must also tailor engagement based on customer preferences, maximize field impact through analytics, and learn how to operationalize digital excellence across the organization.

To learn more about all this, download our new ebook, The Commercial Leader's Guide to Digital Excellence.

Disclaimer

Veeva Systems Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
11:46aVEEVA : How to Scale Content Output Without Sacrificing Quality
PU
09:46aVEEVA : Powering the Hybrid Pharma Field Model with Veeva CRM Innovation
PU
02/15VEEVA : How Digital is Helping Medical Affairs Show Its Value
PU
02/15Veeva Vault CDMS Selected by Idorsia to Modernize Clinical Data Management
CI
02/11HARNESS A FORGOTTEN SOURCE OF DATA : Your Field Teams
PU
02/03VEEVA : Leaning Into Change to Transform Medical, Legal, and Regulatory Review
PU
02/01Veeva to Release Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 2, 2022
PR
02/01VEEVA : Assessing the Organizational Impact of EMA's Clinical Trial Regulation
PU
01/31HYBRID PHARMA EVENTS : Three Tips for Success
PU
01/28Truist Securities Starts Veeva Systems at Buy With $275 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 846 M - -
Net income 2022 433 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 85,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 352 M 35 352 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
EV / Sales 2023 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 506
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Veeva Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 229,91 $
Average target price 315,09 $
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter P. Gassner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Schwenger President & Chief Operating Officer
Brent Bowman Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Ritter Chairman
Catherine Allshouse Global Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-10.01%35 352
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-8.50%10 418
OMNICELL, INC.-22.66%6 132
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-25.80%3 454
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-28.52%2 989
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.13.17%2 559