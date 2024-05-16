Delivers industry-leading Vault applications in a turnkey solution with no implementation costs for simple adoption

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva Vault Basics, a new offering that includes technology, training, and support designed for biotechs. Vault Basics equips fast-growing companies to deploy industry-leading Veeva Vault applications with zero implementation and maintenance costs. Biotechs can quickly adopt applications built on industry best practices, establishing a foundation to scale and manage growth. Ten biotechs are live with Vault Basics to drive efficiency, speed, and compliance.

"Veeva Vault Basics delivers the complete, pre-validated solution that we need to operate quickly and efficiently as we scale our business," said Phil Adams, senior director of IT at Longboard Pharmaceuticals. "Adding proven technology that was easy to deploy allows us to remain nimble, reducing our ramp-up time, decreasing risk of non-compliance, and improving data quality to accelerate product time to market."

Biotechs using Vault Basics can manage end-to-end processes on Vault applications that are always up to date with the latest features and functionality. Vault Basics is available for North America today and includes:

Vault eTMF Basics to ensure quality, timeliness, and completeness of a clinical trial master file.

to ensure quality, timeliness, and completeness of a clinical trial master file. Vault QualityDocs and Training Basics to drive secure GxP document management and centralize employee training and content.

to drive secure GxP document management and centralize employee training and content. Vault Submissions and Submissions Archive Basics to plan, author, review, and approve regulatory submissions with a complete history of regulatory authority interactions.

"We're applying our deep expertise in life sciences to offer one of the only solutions purpose-built with the simple path biotechs need to scale for growth," said Steve Harper, general manager, Veeva Vault Basics. "With 10 biotechs already signed up and starting to see the benefits of Veeva Vault Basics, we're gaining momentum as more growing companies use Vault with significantly less effort, overhead, and ongoing maintenance."

Additional Vault Basics offerings are planned for availability in 2025. For more on Vault Basics, visit veeva.com/VaultBasics.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

