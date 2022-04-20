Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Veeva Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEEV   US9224751084

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 03:43:29 pm EDT
193.83 USD   -2.73%
03:15pVEEVA : Prevalidation Helps Companies Speed Time to Market
PU
04/12TOP 20 PHARMA : Driving Operational Process Improvements Through Digital Transformation
PU
04/12VEEVA : A Guide to Audience Targeting for Health Brands
PU
Veeva : Prevalidation Helps Companies Speed Time to Market

04/20/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
Veeva Vault RIM Essentials is a great way for small companies to get up and running on a full-featured RIM solution in a matter of weeks, as we detailed in an earlier blog post. For those who qualify, Vault RIM Essentials gives companies the ability to leverage the best industry practices and processes learned from our broad base of customers of all sizes, without having to learn it themselves through trial and error. Giving our Essentials customers these best practice configurations allows us to shorten the implementation timeline significantly, and is key to the success of RIM Essentials.

Additionally, there is another component of Essentials that plays a significant role in keeping our implementation timelines short. That is Veeva's prevalidation of the applications, which removes the need for small companies to develop, run, verify, and rerun validation tests during the implementation phase. But Veeva doesn't expect customers to simply trust us blindly; Veeva provides a full set of resources to document and track what exactly was tested, so customers (and regulators) can be assured that the applications are fully validated.

What does Veeva mean by prevalidation?

In traditional implementations, a customer may choose to perform installation qualification (IQ), operational qualification (OQ), and performance qualification (PQ) tests all on their own. The process of developing a master validation plan (MVP) through the entire user acceptance testing (UAT) stage can take a significant amount of time to design, test, refine, improve, and apply, especially for a new application and if these tests are being developed from scratch.

With Essentials, Veeva's qualification, testing, and validation approaches are aligned with industry best practices for computer system validation, and Veeva provides the documentation for all of the validation tests performed.

Veeva provides Essentials customers with all of the following documentation during the implementation period:

  • Master validation plan (MVP)
  • User requirements specification (URS)
  • User acceptance testing (UAT) / performance qualification (PQ) test plan
  • Executed UAT/PQ test scripts
  • Traceability matrix (TM)
  • Validation summary report (VSR)

Once a customer goes live with RIM Essentials, they become responsible for validation and may choose to execute their own UATs going forward. However, Veeva offers HyperCare (immediately after go live) as well as Managed Services (longer-term support) if companies would like to continue having Veeva support their validation efforts.

Why is prevalidation important?

By performing prevalidation tests, Veeva is taking a significant burden off of our customers, especially those small companies that do not have a lot technical support in-house.

Accepting Veeva's prevalidated solution not only allows these companies to go live on Veeva Vault RIM more quickly, it also enables them to use an industry-leading RIM solution to support their company growth and development. Since Vault RIM Essentials does not limit any capabilities, customers are able to access and use any feature after they go live. And, if any issues or questions arise afterward, Veeva is always available to help.

Do you still have questions about prevalidation for Vault RIM? If so, reach out to a sales representative, or take a look at our Veeva validation datasheet.

Disclaimer

Veeva Systems Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 19:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 166 M - -
Net income 2023 464 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 879 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 69,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30 758 M 30 758 M -
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
EV / Sales 2024 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 5 482
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Veeva Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 199,26 $
Average target price 256,65 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter P. Gassner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Schwenger President & Chief Operating Officer
Brent Bowman Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Ritter Chairman
Catherine Allshouse Global Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-22.01%30 758
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-31.56%7 768
OMNICELL, INC.-34.63%5 315
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-21.43%3 771
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-28.52%2 897
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.9.61%2 699