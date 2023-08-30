Statement Regarding Use of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide the following non-GAAP measures, which we define as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP: Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and non-GAAP operating cash flow. In addition to our GAAP measures, we use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. We believe that excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangibles, income tax effects of the same, and Excess Tax Benefit provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage our investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the Appendix.