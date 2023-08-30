Q2'24 Quarterly Results
August 30, 2023
Safe Harbor and Other Information
This presentation and associated commentary contain forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes guidance, provided as of August 30, 2023, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this presentation and associated commentary and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in applicable laws and regulations, and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 37 and 38 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023 which you can find here. Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.
Statement Regarding Use of
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide the following non-GAAP measures, which we define as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP: Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and non-GAAP operating cash flow. In addition to our GAAP measures, we use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. We believe that excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangibles, income tax effects of the same, and Excess Tax Benefit provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage our investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the Appendix.
Total Revenue - Annual
$million
$3,000
Subscription Revenue
Services Revenue
Includes -$95M estimated TFC impact
At least 2,800
$2,500
2,365-2,370
2,155
$2,000
1,851
470-475
422
$1,500
1,465
367
1,104
286
$1,000
208
1,733
~ 1,895
1,484
1,179
$500
896
$-
Y/Y Growth
FY
2020
1
FY
2021
1
FY 2022
FY 2023
FY 2024
2 Guidance
FY 2025
Guidance
2
Subscription
29%
32%
26%
17%
~ 9%
-
Services
24%
37%
28%
15%
~ 13%
-
Total
28%
33%
26%
16%
~ 10%
~ 18%
Fiscal Year Ending January 31
Components of total revenue may not sum to total revenue due to rounding
- The Crossix and Physicians World acquisitions closed in the quarter ended January 31, 2020 and contributed an aggregate of $20M in total revenue for the year ended January 31, 2020 and $103M for the year ended January 31, 2021.
- Guidance issued on August 30, 2023. Our FY 2024 total revenue guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant, which reflects a roughly $12 million FX headwind compared to FY 2023. FY 2024 growth reflects the high-end of our guidance range.
Total Revenue - Quarterly
Includes -$12M
$million
Subscription Revenue
Services Revenue
$600
534
552
563
$500
106
111
103
Included -$18M
estimated TFC
impact
TFC impact
Included -$51M
TFC impact
614-616
590
526
121-123
120
112
$400
$300
$200
429
442
460
415
471
$100
$-
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Y/Y Growth
Subscription
17%
16%
16%
3%
10%
Services
18%
16%
15%
9%
13%
Total
17%
16%
16%
4%
10%
~ 493
Q3'24 Guidance
1
- 12%
- 11%
- 12%
Fiscal Year Ending January 31
Components of total revenue may not sum to total revenue due to rounding
1 Guidance issued on August 30, 2023. Our Q3'24 total revenue guidance assumes foreign currency rates exchange rates will remain constant, which reflects an immaterial FX impact as compared to Q3'23. Q3'24 growth reflects the high-end of our guidance range.
