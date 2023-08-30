Q2'24 Quarterly Results

August 30, 2023

Safe Harbor and Other Information

This presentation and associated commentary contain forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes guidance, provided as of August 30, 2023, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this presentation and associated commentary and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in applicable laws and regulations, and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 37 and 38 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023 which you can find here. Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

Statement Regarding Use of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide the following non-GAAP measures, which we define as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP: Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and non-GAAP operating cash flow. In addition to our GAAP measures, we use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. We believe that excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangibles, income tax effects of the same, and Excess Tax Benefit provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage our investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the Appendix.

Total Revenue - Annual

$million

$3,000

Subscription Revenue

Services Revenue

Includes -$95M estimated TFC impact

At least 2,800

$2,500

2,365-2,370

2,155

$2,000

1,851

470-475

422

$1,500

1,465

367

1,104

286

$1,000

208

1,733

~ 1,895

1,484

1,179

$500

896

$-

Y/Y Growth

FY

2020

1

FY

2021

1

FY 2022

FY 2023

FY 2024

2 Guidance

FY 2025

Guidance

2

Subscription

29%

32%

26%

17%

~ 9%

-

Services

24%

37%

28%

15%

~ 13%

-

Total

28%

33%

26%

16%

~ 10%

~ 18%

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Components of total revenue may not sum to total revenue due to rounding

  1. The Crossix and Physicians World acquisitions closed in the quarter ended January 31, 2020 and contributed an aggregate of $20M in total revenue for the year ended January 31, 2020 and $103M for the year ended January 31, 2021.
  2. Guidance issued on August 30, 2023. Our FY 2024 total revenue guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant, which reflects a roughly $12 million FX headwind compared to FY 2023. FY 2024 growth reflects the high-end of our guidance range.

Total Revenue - Quarterly

Includes -$12M

$million

Subscription Revenue

Services Revenue

$600

534

552

563

$500

106

111

103

Included -$18M

estimated TFC

impact

TFC impact

Included -$51M

TFC impact

614-616

590

526

121-123

120

112

$400

$300

$200

429

442

460

415

471

$100

$-

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Y/Y Growth

Subscription

17%

16%

16%

3%

10%

Services

18%

16%

15%

9%

13%

Total

17%

16%

16%

4%

10%

~ 493

Q3'24 Guidance

1

  • 12%
  • 11%
  • 12%

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Components of total revenue may not sum to total revenue due to rounding

1 Guidance issued on August 30, 2023. Our Q3'24 total revenue guidance assumes foreign currency rates exchange rates will remain constant, which reflects an immaterial FX impact as compared to Q3'23. Q3'24 growth reflects the high-end of our guidance range.

