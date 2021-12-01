Veeva : Q3 2022 Prepared Remarks

Q3 Business Update

Peter Gassner, Founder, CEO

Financial Results

We had another strong quarter delivering results ahead of guidance as we continued to execute well on the major opportunities to transform the industries we serve.

Total revenue was $476 million, up 26% year over year with subscription revenue growing 26% to $381 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $199 million or 42% of total revenue.

Industry Transformation

Precision medicine and digital are key drivers of significant transformation and long-term growth in the $2 trillion life sciences industry. In this time of change, we are expanding our role as a strategic partner as we help the industry advance in R&D and commercial through cloud software, data, and services.

Thanks to the Veeva team, we consistently deliver on our commitment to innovation and customer success. Investing in our people and attracting new talent is key as we look toward 10,000 people in 2025. Our Work Anywhere approachand leadership as a Public Benefit Corporationare resonating and we're progressing well against our hiring goals, having increased net hires each quarter this year.

Commercial Solutions

It was another great quarter of momentum across Veeva Commercial Cloud, including winning seven 7-figure deals, which were in core Veeva CRM, Veeva Crossix analytics, and Veeva Link.

In CRM we continue to invest in innovation and expand our market share. We added 15 SMB customers and had some significant enterprise expansions. A top 20 pharma selected Veeva CRM for their U.S. field team. We saw good strength in international as well, including wins for two large field forces in Asia.

Crossix analytics is doing well as omnichannel becomes a larger part of life sciences marketing. In Q3, three customers selected Crossix analytics to help drive the launch of new therapies. Veeva Link momentum continued in Q3, with a growing number of new customers, including a top 20 pharma that is getting started with their first Link therapeutic area.

In data and analytics, our largest market opportunity is with Veeva Data Cloud, our healthcare dataset for the U.S. market. This market is served by a dominant incumbent with an aging product. As we have done in other markets, we intend to win through innovation and product excellence.

Data Cloud is a marathon, not a sprint. Data is critical, therefore customers will naturally be risk averse. We'll build the business through customer success and product improvement over the next five to 10 years.