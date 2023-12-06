Q3'24 Quarterly Results

December 6, 2023

Safe Harbor and Other Information

This presentation and associated commentary contain forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes guidance, provided as of December 6, 2023, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this presentation and associated commentary and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in applicable laws and regulations, and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 38 and 39 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023 which you can find here. Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

Statement Regarding Use of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide the following non-GAAP measures, which we define as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP: Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and non-GAAP operating cash flow. In addition to our GAAP measures, we use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. We believe that excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangibles, income tax effects of the same, and Excess Tax Benefit provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage our investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the Appendix.

Total Revenue - Annual

$million

$3,000

Subscription Revenue

Services Revenue

Includes -$90M estimated TFC impact

At least 2,750

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

$500

$-

1,104

208

896

FY 2020

1

1,465 286

1,179

FY 2021

1

2,155

1,851

422

367

1,733 1,484

FY 2022

FY 2023

2,353-2,355456-458

~ 1,897

FY 2024 Guidance

2

FY 2025

Guidance

2

Y/Y Growth

Subscription

29%

32%

26%

17%

~ 9%

-

Services

24%

37%

28%

15%

~ 9%

-

Total

28%

33%

26%

16%

~ 9%

~ 17%

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Components of total revenue may not sum to total revenue due to rounding

  1. The Crossix and Physicians World acquisitions closed in the quarter ended January 31, 2020 and contributed an aggregate of $20M in total revenue for the year ended January 31, 2020 and $103M for
  2. Guidance issued on December 6, 2023. Our FY 2024 total revenue guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant, which reflects a roughly $12 million FX headwind compared reflects the high-end of our guidance range. Our FY 2025 total revenue guidance reflects roughly $10 million of FX headwinds compared to FY 2024.

the year ended January 31, 2021. to FY 2023. FY 2024 growth

Total Revenue - Quarterly

Included -$18M

$million

Included -$51M

TFC impact

Subscription Revenue Services Revenue

TFC impact

590

$600

552

563

526

$500

111

103

120

112

$400

Includes -$9M

Included -$12M

estimated TFC

TFC impact

impact

617

620-622

122

103-105

$300

442

460

415

471

495

$200

$100

$-

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24

Y/Y Growth

~ 517

Q4'24 Guidance

1

Subscription

16%

16%

3%

10%

12%

~ 12%

Services

16%

15%

9%

13%

10%

~ 2%

Total

16%

16%

4%

10%

12%

~ 10%

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Components of total revenue may not sum to total revenue due to rounding

1 Guidance issued on December 6, 2023. Our Q4'24 total revenue guidance assumes foreign currency rates exchange rates will remain constant, which reflects an immaterial FX impact as compared to Q4'23. Q4'24 growth reflects the high-end of our guidance range.

Non-GAAP Operating Income - Annual

$million

$1,000

$800

Includes -$90M estimated TFC impact

At least 1,000

$600

$400

$200

$-

412

FY 2020

1

583

FY 2021

1

759

830

~ 830

FY 2022

FY 2023

FY 2024 Guidance

2

FY 2025 Guidance

2

Non-GAAP

37.3%

39.8%

41.0%

38.5%

~ 35%

-

Operating Margin

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is set forth in the Appendix

  1. The Crossix and Physicians World acquisitions closed in the quarter ended January 31, 2020. The impact to operating income and operating margin includes a purchase accounting adjustment starting in the quarter ended January 31, 2020, which was fully recognized by the quarter ended October 31, 2020.
  2. Guidance issued on December 6, 2023. Our FY 2024 non-GAAP operating income guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant, which reflects a modest headwind compared to FY 2023. Our FY 2025 non-GAAP operating income guidance reflects an immaterial FX impact compared to FY 2024.

$million

$250

Non-GAAP Operating Income - Quarterly

Included -$12M

Includes -$9M

TFC impact

estimated TFC

Included -$18M

impact

TFC impact

$200

Included -$51M

TFC impact

$150

219

235

$100

209

212

157

$50

$-

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24

~ 227

Q4'24 Guidance

1

Non-GAAP

39.7%

37.2%

29.8%

35.9%

38.1%

~ 37%

Operating Margin

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is set forth in the Appendix

1 Guidance issued on December 6, 2023. Our Q4'24 non-GAAP operating income guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant, which reflects an immaterial impact compared to Q4'23.

Normalized Billings - Annual

$million

$3,000

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

2,269

1,972

$500

$-

FY 2022

FY 2023

~ 2,576

FY 2024 Guidance

1

Y/Y Growth2

23%

16%

~ 13%

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Normalized billings is defined in the Appendix.

  1. Guidance issued on December 6, 2023. Our FY 2024 normalized billings guidance assumes foreign exchange rates will remain constant, which reflects an immaterial impact compared to FY 2023, and our expectation that the net impact from customer billing term changes will be immaterial.
  2. Normalized billings growth reflects the current period normalized billings amount as compared to the year ago calculated billings amount.

Operating Cash Flow - Annual

$million

$1,000

$900

$800

$700

$600

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

Non-GAAP Operating Cash Flow (excl ETB)

Excess Tax Benefit (ETB)

764780

5682

551

43781

50

~ 870

708698

471

387

$-

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 20231

FY 2024 Guidance2

Non-GAAP

35%

32%

38%

32%

~ 37%

OCF Margin

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is set forth in the Appendix

  1. Starting in FY 2023, non-GAAP operating cash flow included the direct cash payments associated with tax legislation that requires the capitalization of certain R&D expenses. This included a roughly $91 million payment in FY 2023, which resulted in an incremental headwind compared to FY 2022.
  2. Guidance issued on December 6, 2023. Non-GAAP guidance excludes any potential impact of the Excess Tax Benefit (defined in the Appendix).

Guidance

Total Revenue

$2,353-2,355 million

Subscription Revenue

~$1,897 million

Commercial Solutions Subscription Revenue

~$993 million

R&D Solutions Subscription Revenue

~$904 million

FY 2024 Guidance

Services Revenue

$456-458 million

Non-GAAP Operating Income

~$830 million

Non-GAAP Fully Diluted Net Income per Share

~$4.76

Normalized Billings

~$2,576 million

Non-GAAP Cash from Operations

~$870 million

Guidance issued on December 6, 2023. Our FY 2024 guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant, which reflects FX headwinds of roughly $12 million to total revenue, a modest headwind to non-GAAP operating income, and an immaterial impact to normalized billings, as compared to FY 2023. Our FY 2024 guidance includes an expected $90 million TFC impact on revenues, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income. Our FY 2024 normalized billings guidance reflects an immaterial impact due to customer billing terms changes. We are not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP cash from operations excludes any potential impact of Excess Tax Benefit. We do not guide to GAAP cash from operations because of the difficulty of estimating the potential impact of Excess Tax Benefit due to the nature of equity compensation activity and related stock-based compensation expense. The effect of any of these excluded items may be significant.

