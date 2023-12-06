Q3 Business Update

Peter Gassner, Founder & CEO

Financial Results

We had a solid Q3 with revenue and operating income coming in ahead of our guidance. Total revenue was $617 million, up 12% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income was $235 million, or 38% of total revenue. Normalizing for the one-time impact related to the standardization of termination for convenience (TFC) rights, total revenue increased 14% and operating income was 39% of total revenue.

Macroeconomic Environment

As I shared at our investor day in early November, the macro environment remains challenging as the industry continues to navigate inflation, higher interest rates, global conflicts, and the Inflation Reduction Act. These headwinds are having an impact on our services revenue, as companies look for cost reductions by delaying services engagements or using more internal resources.

Due to a lower-than-expected services outlook we reduced our prior revenue guidance at our investor

day by $15 million for fiscal 2024 and $50 million - to at least $2.75 billion - for fiscal 2025. We are still on track to meet our $3 billion revenue run rate goal roughly one year ahead of target.

Looking at the bigger picture, the business is very healthy and durable. Our overall opportunity continues to grow as there are many critical areas where we can drive greater efficiency and effectiveness. Our innovation engine and execution are as strong as ever, creating product and market expansions that are the foundation for a long runway of growth ahead.

We added 70 net employees in the quarter, less than normal. This reflects disciplined hiring given the current environment particularly in services. We continue to hire and manage for performance with a long-term view, investing in the right people and lean teams to ensure profitable growth.

Innovating to Deliver the Industry Cloud

I have never been more confident in our product strategy as we build the industry cloud for life sciences by delivering excellent software, data, and high-value services. Picking the right big markets, developing excellent products in every area, and delivering on customer success builds industry-wide trust, fuels reference selling, and creates significant opportunity for the future.

We made several important product strategy decisions in the last two quarters. This includes new products in the clinical, quality, and safety areas of Development Cloud. In Commercial Cloud, we announced we're adding Marketing Automation and Patient CRM. Data Cloud is expanding to clinical.

Our software and data, together with business consulting and other high-value services, form a powerful industry cloud that will be transformational for the industry for years to come. While it is early days, we are well positioned to deliver against our large and growing market opportunity.