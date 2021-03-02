Veeva : Q4 2021 Presentation

Q4'21 Quarterly Results

March 2, 2021

Safe Harbor and Other Information

This presentation and associated commentary contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Veeva's future financial outlook, guidance, and performance and the assumptions underlying those statements, market growth, the benefits from the use of Veeva's solutions, our partnership plans, our strategies, and general business conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation and associated commentary are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of March 2, 2021, the date of this presentation. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to the life sciences industry, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (ii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' data; (iii) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, consolidation among our competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our existing competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access, host or integrate with complementary third party products or data used by our customers; (iv) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established applications, like Veeva CRM; (v) our expectation that the future growth rate of our revenues will decline; (vi) loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our large customers; (vii) fluctuation of our results, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) adverse changes in the life sciences industry, including as a result of customer mergers; (ix) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure; (x) our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and manage our growth effectively; (xi) failure to sustain the level of profitability we have achieved in the past as our costs increase; (xii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, international trade relations, or market conditions, including with respect to natural disasters or actual or threatened public health emergencies; (xiii) a decline in new subscriptions that may not be immediately reflected in our operating results due to the ratable recognition of our subscription revenue; (xiv) pending, threatened, or future legal proceedings and related expenses; and (xv) our recent conversion to a Delaware public benefit corporation, including the expected impact, benefits, and risks of our conversion.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2020. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

This presentation includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures and the corresponding growth rates as defined by SEC rules. For additional information, see the slide titled "Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Terms such as "Excess Tax Benefit" and "Calculated Billings" have the meanings set forth in the Appendix.

The comparison period amounts and the related growth rates included in this presentation have been adjusted from previously reported amounts to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of Topic 606.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide the following non-GAAP measures, which we define as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP: Non-GAAP gross margin on subscription services revenues and professional services and other revenues, operating income and margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share. In addition to our GAAP measures, we use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. We believe that excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangibles, deferred compensation associated with our acquisition of the Zinc Ahead business, and income tax effects of the same provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

We define the term calculated billings for any period to mean revenue for the period plus the change in deferred revenue from the immediately preceding period minus the change in unbilled accounts receivable from the immediately preceding period. There are numerous factors that make year-over-year comparisons of calculated billings highly variable on a quarterly basis-therefore, we do not believe it is a good indicator of the underlying momentum of our business, and we do not manage to it internally. Our subscription revenue guidance and calculated billings guidance for the full fiscal year are the best indicators of our momentum.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage our investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the Appendix.

Total Revenue - Annual

$million

$2,000

Subscription RevenueServices Revenue

1,755-1,765

$1,800

$1,600

$1,400

1,465

$1,200

$1,000

$800

$600

$400

$200

$0

FY 2020 1

325-335

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2021 1

FY 2022 Guidance 2

Y/Y Growth Total 25% 25% 28%1 33%1 ~20%2 % Mix Commercial Cloud 61% 53% 49%1 49%1 - Vault 39% 47% 51% 51% - Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Components of total revenue may not sum to total revenue due to rounding

1 The Crossix and Physicians World acquisitions closed in the quarter ended January 31, 2020 and contributed an aggregate of $20M in total revenue for the year ended January 31, 2020 and $103M for the year ended January 31, 2021

2 Guidance issued on March 2, 2021

Total Revenue - Quarterly

$million

$450

$400

$350

$300

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

$0

1

408-410

78-80

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22 Guidance2

Y/Y Growth Total 34%1 38% 33% 34% 27% ~21%2 % Mix Commercial Cloud 51%1 50% 48% 48% 48% - Vault 49% 50% 52% 52% 52% - Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Components of total revenue may not sum to total revenue due to rounding

1 The Crossix and Physicians World acquisitions contributed an aggregate of $20M in total revenue in the fourth quarter of the year ended January 31, 2020

2 Guidance issued on March 2, 2021

Subscription Revenue - Annual

$million $1,600 $1,400 $1,200 $1,000

VaultCommercial Cloud

~1,430

1,179

$800 $600

$400

$200

$0

1

~680

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 20211

FY 2022 Guidance2

Y/Y Growth Total Subscription 27% 24% 29%1 32%1 ~21%2 Commercial Cloud 16% 11% 19%1 28%1 ~13%2 Vault 53% 48% 43% 36% ~29%2 Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Components of subscription revenue may not sum to total subscription revenue due to rounding

1 The Crossix acquisition closed in the quarter ended January 31, 2020 and contributed $14M in subscription services revenue for the year ended January 31, 2020 and $79M for the year ended January 31, 2021

2 Guidance issued on March 2, 2021

$million

$350 $300 $250 $200 $150 $100 $50

Subscription Revenue - Quarterly

VaultCommercial Cloud

323

$0

Q4'20 1

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22 Guidance2

Y/Y Growth Total Subscription 33%1 36% 30% 34% 27% ~22%2 Commercial Cloud 30%1 35% 29% 32% 18% - Vault 38% 38% 32% 35% 37% - Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Components of subscription revenue may not sum to total subscription revenue due to rounding

1 The Crossix acquisition closed and contributed $14M in subscription services revenue for the quarter ended January 31, 2020

2 Guidance issued on March 2, 2021

Non-GAAP Gross Margin - Annual

Subscription Gross MarginServices Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

FY 2018

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is set forth in the Appendix

FY 2019

FY 2020 1

FY 2021

Non-GAAP Gross Margin - Quarterly

Subscription Gross MarginServices Gross Margin

Total Gross Margin

1

Q4'20

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Q1'21

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is set forth in the Appendix

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Non-GAAP Operating Income - Annual

$million $700

$600

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

$0

FY 2020 1

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2021

FY 2022 Guidance2

Non-GAAP Operating Margin 31.9% 35.6% 37.3%1 39.8% ~37%2 Fiscal Year Ending January 31

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is set forth in the Appendix

1 The Crossix and Physicians World acquisitions closed at the beginning of the quarter ended January 31, 2020. The impact to operating income and operating margin includes a purchase accounting adjustment starting in the quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Operating Income - Quarterly

$million $180 $160 $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0

1

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22 Guidance2

Non-GAAP Operating Margin 33.2%1 38.5% 40.8% 41.2% 38.6% ~39%2 Fiscal Year Ending January 31

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is set forth in the Appendix

1 The Crossix and Physicians World acquisitions closed at the beginning of the quarter ended January 31, 2020. The impact to operating income and operating margin includes a purchase accounting adjustment starting in the quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Operating Cash Flow - Annual

$million

$700 $600 $500 $400 $300

$200

$100

$0

FY 2020

OCF Margin (excl ETB)

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

FY 2019

Operating Cash Flow excl ETBExcess Tax Benefit (ETB)

551

FY 2021

FY 2022 Non-GAAP Guidance1

31%

35%

32%

~36%1

1 Guidance issued on March 2, 2021. Non-GAAP guidance excludes excess tax benefit, which is defined in the Appendix. We do not guide to cash flow from excess tax benefit because a target for excess tax benefit cannot be reasonably predicted due to the nature of equity compensation activity and related stock-based compensation expense. The effect may be significant.

Operating Cash Flow - Quarterly

$million

$300

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

$0

Q1'20

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Excess tax benefit is defined in the Appendix.

Operating Cash Flow excl ETBExcess Tax Benefit (ETB)

282

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Calculated Billings - Annual

$million $2,000 $1,800 $1,600 $1,400

$1,200

$1,000

$800 $600 $400 $200

$0

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022 Guidance1

Y/Y Growth 24% 27% 26% 34% ~17%1

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Calculated billings is defined in the Appendix. 1 Guidance issued on March 2, 2021.

Calculated Billings - Quarterly

$million

$800

$700

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22 Guidance1

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Calculated billings is defined in the Appendix. There are numerous factors that make year-over-year comparisons of calculated billings highly variable on a quarterly basis. Therefore, we do not believe it is a good indicator of the underlying momentum of our business, and we do not manage to it internally. Our subscription revenue guidance and calculated billings guidance for the full fiscal year are the best indicators of our momentum.

1 Guidance issued on March 2, 2021

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and ST Investments - Quarterly

$million $1,800

$1,600

$1,400 $1,200 $1,000

$800

$600

$400 $200

$0

Fiscal Year Ending January 31

Q4'20 1

Q1'21

Q2'21

1 We acquired Crossix and Physicians World for $427.2M in cash and $41.4M in cash, respectively, in the quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Q3'21

Q4'21

Employee Headcount - Quarterly

5,000 4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000

Q4'20 1

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Quarterly Net Additions 4891 166 357 280 202 Y/Y Growth 37%1 39% 42% 43% 29% Fiscal Year Ending January 31

1 Reflects 384 employees added from the Crossix and Physicians World acquisitions in the quarter ended January 31, 2020

FY 2022 Guidance

Guidance Total Revenue $1,755-1,765 million Subscription Revenue ~$1,430 million Commercial Cloud Subscription Revenue ~$680 million Vault Subscription Revenue ~$750 million Services Revenue $325-335 million Non-GAAP Operating Income ~$655 million Non-GAAP Fully Diluted Net Income per Share ~$3.20 Calculated Billings ~$1,870 million Cash from Operations (excluding ETB) ~$635 million

Guidance issued on March 2, 2021. We are not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Q1'22 Guidance

Guidance Total Revenue $408-410 million Subscription Revenue ~$330 million Services Revenue $78-80 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $157-159 million Non-GAAP Fully Diluted Net Income per Share $0.77-0.78 Calculated Billings ~$392 million

Guidance issued on March 2, 2021. We are not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the fourth fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2021 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Appendix

Appendix

• Excess Tax Benefit (ETB) - The realized tax benefit related to employee equity compensation, including the vesting of restricted stock units and the exercising and selling of stock options.

• Calculated Billings - Revenue for the period plus the change in deferred revenue from the immediately preceding period minus the change in unbilled accounts receivable from the immediately preceding period.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20

Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis Stock-based compensation expense Amortization of purchased intangibles

Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a

GAAP basis

Stock-based compensation expense Amortization of purchased intangibles

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-

GAAP basis

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

Stock-based compensation expense Amortization of purchased intangibles

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

Research and development expense on a GAAP basis Stock-based compensation expense

Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition Amortization of purchased intangibles

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basisSales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis Stock-based compensation expense

Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition Amortization of purchased intangibles

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis

General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis Stock-based compensation expense

Amortization of purchased intangibles

Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis

69.4 %

71.6 %

72.5 %

1.4 %

1.4 %

1.8 %

0.6 % - %

0.3 % - %

0.4 % - %

71.4 %

73.3 %

74.7 %

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20

80.3 % 0.3 % 0.7 % 83.2 % 0.2 % 0.4 % 84.8 % 0.3 % 0.4 %

81.3 %

83.8 %

85.5 %

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20

23.0 % 6.5 % - %

23.5 % 6.3 % - %

19.6 % 8.4 % 0.1 %

29.5 %

29.8 %

28.1 %

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20

$

132.0 $ (17.8) (0.4)

158.8 $ (22.1) (0.3)

209.9 $ (37.0)

-

-

- -$

113.8

$

136.4

$

172.9

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20

$

128.8 $ (16.3) (0.1) (3.9)

148.9 $ (18.4)

190.3 $ (27.5)

- (3.9)

- (6.0)

$

108.6

$

126.6

$

156.8

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20

FY'21

72.1 %

2.2 %

0.4 % - %

74.7 %

FY'21

84.4 % 0.4 % 0.4 %

85.2 %

FY'21

21.4 % 9.7 % 0.2 % 31.3 %

FY'21

294.2

(63.5)

-

(0.1)

$

230.6

FY'21

235.0

(40.6)

-

(14.3)

$

180.2

$

60.4 $ (10.0)

86.4 $ (23.8)

114.3 $ (31.2) (0.1)FY'21 149.1 (48.3) (0.2)

-

-

-

-$

50.4

$

62.6

$

83.0

$

100.5

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

FY'18 FY'19 FY'20 FY'21 Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 157.9 $ 222.9 $ 286.2 $ 377.8 Stock-based compensation expense 54.0 76.4 115.9 185.0 Amortization of purchased intangibles 7.8 7.0 10.1 20.0 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition 0.5 0.3 - - Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 220.2 $ 306.6 $ 412.2 $ 582.8 FY'18 FY'19 FY'20 FY'21 Operating margin on a GAAP basis 22.9 % 25.8 % 25.9 % 25.8 % Stock-based compensation expense 7.7 % 8.9 % 10.5 % 12.6 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 1.1 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.4 % Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition 0.1 % -% - % -% Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 31.8 % 35.6 % 37.3 % 39.8 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures