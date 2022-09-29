Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Veeva Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEEV   US9224751084

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
164.81 USD   +0.05%
04:45pVeeva to Host Virtual Financial Analyst and Investor Day on Nov. 3, 2022
PR
09/28Veeva : Taking Stock of Change in Clinical Trial Data and Operations
PU
09/28Veeva Crossix Introduces New Products to Advance Omnichannel Marketing for Life Sciences Brands
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veeva to Host Virtual Financial Analyst and Investor Day on Nov. 3, 2022

09/29/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will host its financial analyst and investor day virtually on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT and will conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. PT.

Veeva will broadcast the presentations live on the company's investor relations website, ir.veeva.com, where a link to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.

Event:

Veeva Systems Virtual Financial Analyst and Investor Day

Date:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET)

Online event registration can be found on the company's investor relations website or directly at this link.

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Contact:



Ato Garrett
Veeva Systems Inc.
925-452-6500
ir@veeva.com

Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
pr@veeva.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-to-host-virtual-financial-analyst-and-investor-day-on-nov-3-2022-301637323.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
04:45pVeeva to Host Virtual Financial Analyst and Investor Day on Nov. 3, 2022
PR
09/28Veeva : Taking Stock of Change in Clinical Trial Data and Operations
PU
09/28Veeva Crossix Introduces New Products to Advance Omnichannel Marketing for Life Science..
PR
09/28Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagemen..
CI
09/26Veeva Systems Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/16Medication Without Harm : One Step Closer with Real-time Access and Centralized Safety Dat..
PU
09/16KeyBanc Starts Veeva Systems at Overweight With $220 Price Target
MT
09/15Batavia Biosciences Optimizes Global Quality Assurance with Veeva Vault Quality Suite
PR
09/15Batavia Biosciences Optimizes Global Quality Assurance with Veeva Vault Quality Suite
CI
09/13More than 2,000 Biopharma Leaders Come Together at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit to Adva..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations