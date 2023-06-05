Advanced search
Veeva to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

06/05/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
PLEASANTON, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

  • William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference, Chicago, IL. Brent Bowman, CFO, is presenting on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.
  • Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, New York, NY. Paul Shawah, EVP Commercial Strategy, is presenting on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Veeva's investor relations website at https://ir.veeva.com.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gunnar Hansen
Veeva Systems Inc.
267-460-5839
ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:
Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
pr@veeva.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301842751.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems


© PRNewswire 2023
