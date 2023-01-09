Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Veeva Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEEV   US9224751084

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
161.08 USD   +0.92%
12:51pVeeva : CSL Behring Breaks Down Business Silos with Veeva Development Cloud
PU
07:55aPiper Sandler Adjusts Veeva Systems Price Target to $204 From $220, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
12:33aInsider Sell: Veeva Systems
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veeva to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/09/2023 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Peter Gassner, founder and CEO, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. PT in San Francisco.

The presentation will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Veeva's investor relations website at https://ir.veeva.com.

About Veeva Systems 
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Ato Garrett 
Veeva Systems Inc. 
925-271-4204 
ir@veeva.com

Media Contact: 
Maria Scurry 
Veeva Systems Inc. 
781-366-7617 
pr@veeva.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veeva-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301717101.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
12:51pVeeva : CSL Behring Breaks Down Business Silos with Veeva Development Cloud
PU
07:55aPiper Sandler Adjusts Veeva Systems Price Target to $204 From $220, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
12:33aInsider Sell: Veeva Systems
MT
12:30aInsider Sell: Veeva Systems
MT
01/06Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Veeva Systems to $181 From $190, Maintains Equal..
MT
01/05Insider Sell: Veeva Systems
MT
01/05Insider Sell: Veeva Systems
MT
01/05North American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a -2-
DJ
01/04Barclays Upgrades Veeva Systems to Overweight From Equalweight, Price Target is $205
MT
2022UBS Adjusts Veeva Systems Price Target to $190 From $200, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations