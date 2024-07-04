Effective July 04, 2024, Veg of Lund AB (publ) will change its name to Dug Foodtech AB (publ).
Veg of Lund AB
Equities
VOLAB
SE0013281979
Food Processing
|Veg of Lund AB will Change its Ticker to DUG from VOLAB
|CI
|06:00am
|Veg of Lund AB will Change its Name to Dug Foodtech AB
|CI
