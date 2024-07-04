Effective July 04, 2024, Veg of Lund AB (publ) will change its OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm stock ticker symbol to DUG from VOLAB.
Veg of Lund AB
Equities
VOLAB
SE0013281979
Food Processing
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.948 SEK
|+2.82%
|+4.87%
|+7.24%
|06:00am
|Veg of Lund AB will Change its Ticker to DUG from VOLAB
|CI
|06:00am
|Veg of Lund AB will Change its Name to Dug Foodtech AB
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.24%
|3.58M
|-2.74%
|653M
|-23.26%
|449M
|-26.34%
|340M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- VOLAB Stock
- News Veg of Lund AB
- Veg of Lund AB will Change its Ticker to DUG from VOLAB