Veg of Lund AB (publ) is a Sweden-based company that is primarily engaged in the food and beverages industry. The Company provides nutritious, filling and allergen-free plant-based drinks. Its offering consists of three flavors that contain a blend of potato, rapeseed oil and apple juice, as well as either blueberry, raspberry or sea buckthorn. The Company's products are free from added sugar as well as lactose, gluten and soy. Veg of Lund develops plant-based foods that meet patented methods for developing new food categories within the fast-growing market for plant-based foods. Veg of Lund's climate-smart products are sold in stores in Sweden, Great Britain and Ireland under the DUG brand.

Sector Food Processing