PRESS RELEASE : Veganz sets final offer price for -2

The Underwriters are acting exclusively for the Company, the selling shareholders and the lending shareholders and no-one else in connection with the IPO. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the IPO and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company, the selling shareholders and the lending shareholders for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the IPO, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein. The Underwriters and their respective affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of Shares or other Securities. The Underwriters do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions, other than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

None of the Underwriters or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the release) or any other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

In connection with the IPO, M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, acting for the account of the Underwriters, will act as stabilization manager ("Stabilization Manager") and may, as Stabilization Manager, make overallotments and take stabilization measures in accordance with Article 5(4) and (5) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/ 2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse, as amended, in conjunction with Articles 5 through 8 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052) of March 8, 2016. Stabilization measures aim at supporting the market price of the shares of the Company during the stabilization period, such period starting on the date the Shares commence trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), expected to be on or around 10 November 2021 and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter ("Stabilization Period"). Stabilization measures may result in a market price that is higher than would otherwise prevail. However, the Stabilization Manager is under no obligation to take any stabilization measures. Therefore, stabilization may not necessarily occur and it may cease at any time. Stabilization measures may be undertaken at the following trading venues: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse); Xetra.

In connection with such stabilization measures, investors were allocated additional existing Shares in the amount of 15% of the new Shares and the existing Sharesplaced in the IPO ("Over-Allotment Shares"). The lending shareholders granted the Stabilization Manager, acting for the account of the Underwriters, an option to acquire a number of existing Shares equal to the number of Over-Allotment Shares at the offer price, less agreed commissions (so-called " Greenshoe Option"). To the extent Over-Allotment Shares were allocated to investors in the IPO, the Stabilization Manager, acting for the account of the Underwriters, is entitled to exercise the Greenshoe Option during the Stabilization Period even if such exercise follows any sale of Shares by the Stabilization Manager which the Stabilization Manager had previously acquired as part of any stabilization measures (so-called "refreshing the shoe"). ^[1] According to the market research institute YouGov for the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

^[2] Company estimate.

^[3] Via Bredack Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH.

Veganz Group AG
Warschauer Straße 32
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://veganz.de/
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2
WKN: A3E5ED

