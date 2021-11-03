Veganz sets final offer price for IPO -2

In connection with such stabilization measures, investors were allocated additional existing Shares in the amount of 15% of the new Shares and the existing Shares placed in the IPO ("Over-Allotment Shares"). The lending shareholders granted the Stabilization Manager, acting for the account of the Underwriters, an option to acquire a number of existing Shares equal to the number of Over-Allotment Shares at the offer price, less agreed commissions (so-called " Greenshoe Option"). To the extent Over-Allotment Shares were allocated to investors in the IPO, the Stabilization Manager, acting for the account of the Underwriters, is entitled to exercise the Greenshoe Option during the Stabilization Period even if such exercise follows any sale of Shares by the Stabilization Manager which the Stabilization Manager had previously acquired as part of any stabilization measures (so-called "refreshing the shoe").

Company: Veganz Group AG
Warschauer Straße 32
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://veganz.de/
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2
WKN: A3E5ED

November 03, 2021 13:49 ET (17:49 GMT)