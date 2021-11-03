Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Veganz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEZ   DE000A3E5ED2

VEGANZ GROUP AG

(VEZ)
SummaryQuotesNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veganz sets final offer price for IPO -2-

11/03/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In connection with such stabilization measures, investors were allocated additional existing Shares in the amount of 15% of the new Shares and the existing Shares placed in the IPO ("Over-Allotment Shares"). The lending shareholders granted the Stabilization Manager, acting for the account of the Underwriters, an option to acquire a number of existing Shares equal to the number of Over-Allotment Shares at the offer price, less agreed commissions (so-called " Greenshoe Option"). To the extent Over-Allotment Shares were allocated to investors in the IPO, the Stabilization Manager, acting for the account of the Underwriters, is entitled to exercise the Greenshoe Option during the Stabilization Period even if such exercise follows any sale of Shares by the Stabilization Manager which the Stabilization Manager had previously acquired as part of any stabilization measures (so-called "refreshing the shoe").

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

03-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Veganz Group AG 
              Warschauer Straße 32 
              10243 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://veganz.de/ 
ISIN:         DE000A3E5ED2 
WKN:          A3E5ED 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1245986 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1245986 03-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245986&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 13:49 ET (17:49 GMT)

All news about VEGANZ GROUP AG
01:52pVeganz sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 87.00 per share
EQ
01:51pPRESS RELEASE : Veganz sets final offer price for -2-
DJ
01:51pPRESS RELEASE : Veganz sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 87.00 per share
DJ
01:50pVeganz sets final offer price for IPO -2-
DJ
01:50pVeganz sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 87.00 per share
DJ
More news
Chart VEGANZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Veganz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart