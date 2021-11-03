DGAP-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): IPO

Veganz sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 87.00 per share



03.11.2021 / 18:50

Veganz sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 87.00 per share

- Final offer price set at EUR 87.00 per share and resulting in total IPO volume of around EUR 47.6 million

- Gross proceeds to Veganz amount to around EUR 33.8 million

- Net proceeds shall primarily be used for the establishment of the new production site near Berlin as well as investments in the further organic and inorganic growth, e.g. for research and development, expansion of field force, marketing and further expansion in selected European countries

- First day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (Scale segment) expected on or around 10 November 2021

Berlin, 3 November 2021 - Veganz Group AG ("Company" or "Veganz") (International securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3E5ED2 / German Securities Code (Wertpapier-Kenn-Nummer (WKN)) A3E5ED / Ticker Symbol VEZ), the Berlin-based purely plant-based/vegan food company with Germany's most innovative food brand in 2021[1], has set the final offer price for its initial public offering ("IPO") at EUR 87.00 per share.

All 547,120 offered ordinary bearer shares with no par value (auf den Inhaber lautende Stammaktien ohne Nennbetrag (Stückaktien)) of the Company ("Shares") were placed with investors in the IPO. It comprised 388,733 new Shares from a capital increase, 87,024 existing Shares from the holdings of the selling shareholders as well as an over-allotment consisting of 71,363 existing Shares from the holdings of the lending shareholders. Therefore, the total volume of the IPO amounts to around EUR 47.6 million and implies a total market capitalization of the Company of around EUR 106.4 million, in each case based on the final offer price of EUR 87.00 per Share. Upon completion of the IPO, the expected free float will amount to around 67%, assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option.

Veganz expects gross proceeds from the sale of the new Shares in the IPO in the amount of around EUR 33.8 million. Veganz intends to use the net proceeds primarily for the establishment of the new production site near Berlin as well as investments in the further organic and inorganic growth, e.g. for research and development, expansion of field force, marketing and further expansion in selected European countries.

"We are proud that we have accomplished the first 'vegan IPO' in Germany. The great response and the high demand from investors reflect the attractiveness of our business model and shows their confidence in our ability to tap into the future potential of the vegan growth market. As pioneer in the vegan food industry with Germany's most innovative food brand in 2021 and as Europe's sole multi-category supplier of purely plant-based food[2] we are very confident to execute our growth plans and fully seize the market potential.", reflects Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz.

The first day of trading in the Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (Scale segment) is expected to be on or around 10 November 2021. Book-entry delivery of the Shares placed in the IPO against payment of the final offer price is expected to take place on or around 10 November 2021.

The Company and major existing shareholders of the Company (holding 2,000 or more Shares prior to the IPO) committed to a lock-up period of twelve (12) months. Jan Bredack, the CEO of Veganz holding 26.3% of the Shares prior to the IPO[3], agreed to a lock-up commitment of 36 months, which underscores his strong commitment and belief in a positive development of Veganz.

M.M.Warburg & CO acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner and Quirin Privatbank as Co-Lead Manager. Noerr Partnerschaftsgesellschaft mbB acts as transaction counsel and ACXIT Capital Partners as IPO advisor.

Contact:

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: 0611 205855 28

Mail: investorrelations@veganz.de

About Veganz:

Veganz - Good for you, better for everyone - is the brand for plant-based food. Founded in Berlin in 2011, Veganz became known as the European vegan supermarket chain. With a colorful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break open the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes around 120 products (101 active products as of September 30, 2021) across 17 categories and is available in more than half of all European countries and in 22,264 points of sale (POS) globally as of June 30, 2021, excluding Veganz' own three stores in Berlin, Germany. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is continuously being expanded to include high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was the only German company to be voted one of the top 3 innovative brands and Germany's most innovative food brand in an exclusive Handelsblatt ranking in 2021.



[1] According to the market research institute YouGov for the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

[2] Company estimate.

[3] Via Bredack Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH.