|Veganz Group Buys Insolvent Vegan Cheese Brand Happy Cheeze's Assets
|MT
|Oct. 25
|Veganz Group AG acquired Production site and brands of Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven.
|CI
|Sales 2023 *
|23.95 M 25.64 M
|Sales 2024 *
|29.80 M 31.90 M
|Capitalization
|36.31 M 38.87 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-7.00 M -7.49 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-5.00 M -5.35 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,53x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|300,000 321,168
|Net cash position 2024 *
|200,000 214,112
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,21x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-4,52x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-6,88x
|Employees
|76
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|81.40%
|1 day
|+6.90%
|1 week
|-0.34%
|Current month
|+2.77%
|1 month
|+10.82%
|3 months
|+45.59%
|6 months
|+171.23%
|Current year
|+132.03%
1 week
29.00
31.00
1 month
26.00
32.50
Current year
10.10
32.50
1 year
10.10
32.50
3 years
10.10
102.00
5 years
10.10
102.00
10 years
10.10
102.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Jan Bredack CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|51
|2010
Anja Brachmüller COO
|Chief Operating Officer
|38
|2017
Moritz Möller IRO
|Public Communications Contact
|43
|2018
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Director/Board Member
|48
|2020
Michael Durach BRD
|Director/Board Member
|55
|2020
Janina Müetze BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2021
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|29.70
|+2.41%
|197
|23-11-10
|29.00
|-6.45%
|85
|23-11-09
|31.00
|+4.38%
|127
|23-11-08
|29.70
|-1.66%
|126
|23-11-07
|30.20
|+1.34%
|85
Veganz Group AG (Veganz) is a Germany-based company, that encourages people around the world to lead a vegan diet. Veganz is sustainable, conscious and tasty at the same time. The Company has developed over 165 plant-based foods such as confectionery, snacks, baking aids, proteins, vegan meat and cheese alternatives to pizza. The products are available in more than 15,000 locations in 26 countries and inspire customers from Germany to China.
SectorFood Processing
Calendar
2023-11-14 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
29.00EUR
Average target price
51.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
+77.59%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+132.03%
|39 M $
|-10.83%
|523 M $
|-45.26%
|510 M $
|-47.85%
|446 M $