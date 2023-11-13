Veganz Group AG (Veganz) is a Germany-based company, that encourages people around the world to lead a vegan diet. Veganz is sustainable, conscious and tasty at the same time. The Company has developed over 165 plant-based foods such as confectionery, snacks, baking aids, proteins, vegan meat and cheese alternatives to pizza. The products are available in more than 15,000 locations in 26 countries and inspire customers from Germany to China.

Sector Food Processing