Stock VEZ VEGANZ GROUP AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Veganz Group AG

Veganz Group AG Stock price

Equities

VEZ

DE000A3E5ED2

Food Processing

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:36:09 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Veganz Group AG After market 01:09:32 pm
29.70 EUR +2.41% 29.70 0.00%
Nov. 02 Veganz Group Buys Insolvent Vegan Cheese Brand Happy Cheeze's Assets MT
Oct. 25 Veganz Group AG acquired Production site and brands of Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven. CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 * 23.95 M 25.64 M Sales 2024 * 29.80 M 31.90 M Capitalization 36.31 M 38.87 M
Net income 2023 * -7.00 M -7.49 M Net income 2024 * -5.00 M -5.35 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,53x
Net Debt 2023 * 300,000 321,168 Net cash position 2024 * 200,000 214,112 EV / Sales 2024 *
1,21x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-4,52x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-6,88x
Employees 76
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 81.40%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Veganz Group AG

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Veganz Group AG

Veganz Group Buys Insolvent Vegan Cheese Brand Happy Cheeze's Assets MT
Veganz Group AG acquired Production site and brands of Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven. CI
Veganz Group AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Veganz Group AG, 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023 CI
Germany's Veganz Group Names New CFO MT
Veganz CFO to Step Down MT
Veganz Group Aga Announces Changes in CFO CI
Certain Shares of Veganz Group AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 11-NOV-2022. CI
Veganz Group AG Opens New Production Facility in Austria CI
Veganz Group AG Is Bringing Climate Friendly Snacks to Gamescom CI
Veganz Group AG Relaunches Climate Friendly Nuggets and Schnitzel and Launches A New Frozen Version on the Market CI
Valora, Veganz Finalize Cooperation Deal For Snacks Offering In Germany, Switzerland MT
Research Partnership Between Veganz Group AG and Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology CI
Veganz Group Ag Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022 CI
Veganz Launches Vegan Egg CI
More news

Press releases Veganz Group AG

Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG - Publication of the Quarterly Statement Q3 2023 EQ
Veganz Group AG takes over assets of the insolvent Happy Cheeze GmbH EQ
Veganz Group AG acquires production site and brands of Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven EQ
DD: Veganz Group AG: Moritz Möller, buy EQ
More press releases

News in other languages on Veganz Group AG

Einladung zur Telefonkonferenz der Veganz Group AG zur Veröffentlichung des Quartalsmitteilung Q3 2023
Einladung zur Telefonkonferenz der Veganz Group AG zur Veröffentlichung des Quartalsmitteilung Q3 2023
Veganz Group AG übernimmt Assets der insolventen Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven
Veganz Group AG übernimmt Assets der insolventen Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven
Veganz Group AG übernimmt Produktionsstandort und Marken der Happy Cheeze GmbH in Cuxhaven
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day+6.90%
1 week-0.34%
Current month+2.77%
1 month+10.82%
3 months+45.59%
6 months+171.23%
Current year+132.03%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
29.00
Extreme 29
31.00
1 month
26.00
Extreme 26
32.50
Current year
10.10
Extreme 10.1
32.50
1 year
10.10
Extreme 10.1
32.50
3 years
10.10
Extreme 10.1
102.00
5 years
10.10
Extreme 10.1
102.00
10 years
10.10
Extreme 10.1
102.00
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Veganz Group AG

Managers TitleAgeSince
Jan Bredack CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 51 2010
Anja Brachmüller COO
 Chief Operating Officer 38 2017
Moritz Möller IRO
 Public Communications Contact 43 2018
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Ronny Gottschlich BRD
 Director/Board Member 48 2020
Michael Durach BRD
 Director/Board Member 55 2020
Janina Müetze BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2021
More insiders

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 29.70 +2.41% 197
23-11-10 29.00 -6.45% 85
23-11-09 31.00 +4.38% 127
23-11-08 29.70 -1.66% 126
23-11-07 30.20 +1.34% 85

Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 11:36 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Veganz Group AG (Veganz) is a Germany-based company, that encourages people around the world to lead a vegan diet. Veganz is sustainable, conscious and tasty at the same time. The Company has developed over 165 plant-based foods such as confectionery, snacks, baking aids, proteins, vegan meat and cheese alternatives to pizza. The products are available in more than 15,000 locations in 26 countries and inspire customers from Germany to China.
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2023-11-14 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Veganz Group AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
29.00EUR
Average target price
51.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
+77.59%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Vegan & Vegetarian Food Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
VEGANZ GROUP AG Stock Veganz Group AG
+132.03% 39 M $
HAOXIANGNI HEALTH FOOD CO.,LTD. Stock Haoxiangni Health Food Co.,Ltd.
-10.83% 523 M $
SUNOPTA INC. Stock SunOpta Inc.
-45.26% 510 M $
BEYOND MEAT, INC. Stock Beyond Meat, Inc.
-47.85% 446 M $
Vegan & Vegetarian Food Manufacturing
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Veganz Group AG - Xetra
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer