13.10.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Moritz Last name(s): Möller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Veganz Group AG

b) LEI

391200WJ0J8QYRQNC671

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 26.0000 EUR 1014.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 26.0000 EUR 1014.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

13/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

