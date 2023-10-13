Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.10.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Moritz
Last name(s): Möller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Veganz Group AG

b) LEI
391200WJ0J8QYRQNC671 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.0000 EUR 1014.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.0000 EUR 1014.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Veganz Group AG
An den Kiefern 7
14974 Ludwigsfelde
Germany
Internet:https://veganz.de/

 
End of News EQS News Service

86533  13.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1748817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp