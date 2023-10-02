Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2023 / 18:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:Second Life Asset Management GbR

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Massimo
Last name(s):Garau
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Veganz Group AG

b) LEI
391200WJ0J8QYRQNC671 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A3E5ED2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
22.2000 EUR4684.20 EUR
22.1000 EUR508.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
22.1902 EUR5192.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


02.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Veganz Group AG
An den Kiefern 7
14974 Ludwigsfelde
Germany
Internet:https://veganz.de/

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

86179  02.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp