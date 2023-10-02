

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.10.2023 / 18:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Second Life Asset Management GbR

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Massimo Last name(s): Garau Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Veganz Group AG

b) LEI

391200WJ0J8QYRQNC671

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.2000 EUR 4684.20 EUR 22.1000 EUR 508.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.1902 EUR 5192.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

29/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

