Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Veganz Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEZ   DE000A3E5ED2

VEGANZ GROUP AG

(VEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:03 2022-12-28 am EST
14.48 EUR   +0.52%
12/15Veganz Group Ag : Veganz secures revolutionary Vitiprints license for printed milk alternatives
EQ
12/02Veganz Group Ag : New additions to the range at dm - Veganz Wafer Choc Bars and Choc Bar Peanut Caramel 
EQ
11/15Veganz Group Ag : Veganz with declining nine-month business in 2022 due to ongoing economic slowdown
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veganz Group AG: Change in the Veganz Executive Board

12/28/2022 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Veganz Group AG: Change in the Veganz Executive Board

28.12.2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the Veganz Executive Board

(Berlin, 28 December 2022) Alexandra Vázquez Bea (39), Chief Financial Officer of Veganz Group AG (veganz.com), the only multi-category provider of vegan food in Europe, will leave the Company at her own request by mutual agreement on 31 December 2022 to pursue a new professional challenge. Ms. Vázquez Bea assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as a member of the Executive Board of Veganz Group AG on 1 July 2021 with responsibility for Finance, Human Resources, IT, Legal and Investor Relations.

The Supervisory Board of Veganz Group AG will decide on Ms Vazquez Bea's successor as soon as possible.

About Veganz Group AG
Veganz (veganz.com) – Good for you, better for everyone – is the brand for plant-based food. Founded in Berlin in 2011, Veganz became known as the European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in opening up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises products from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and at over 22,000 points of sale (POS) worldwide. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and its sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germany’s most innovative food brand in a Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

Contact:
Veganz Group AG
Vanina Hoffmann
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49 (0)170 6837016
vanina.hoffmann@veganz.de

 


28.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Veganz Group AG
Warschauer Straße 32
10243 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2936378 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2936378 20
E-mail: info@veganz.de
Internet: https://veganz.de/
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2
WKN: A3E5ED
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1522135

 
End of News EQS News Service

1522135  28.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VEGANZ GROUP AG
12/15Veganz Group Ag : Veganz secures revolutionary Vitiprints license for printed milk alterna..
EQ
12/02Veganz Group Ag : New additions to the range at dm - Veganz Wafer Choc Bars and Choc Bar P..
EQ
11/15Veganz Group Ag : Veganz with declining nine-month business in 2022 due to ongoing economi..
EQ
11/11Certain Shares of Veganz Group AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 11-NOV-2..
CI
11/08Veganz Group Ag : Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG
EQ
10/13Veganz Group Ag : Strong partners for the cultural transformation in nutrition: Veganz Gro..
EQ
10/10Veganz Group Ag : Veganz launches Christmas range with new designs
EQ
09/30Veganz Group Ag : Veganz is opening a new production facility in Austria
EQ
09/30Veganz Group AG Opens New Production Facility in Austria
CI
09/29Veganz Group Ag : Veganz with weak first half of 2022 due to further economic slowdown
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30,4 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net income 2021 -12,9 M -13,7 M -13,7 M
Net Debt 2021 5,15 M 5,49 M 5,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,6 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart VEGANZ GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Veganz Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEGANZ GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,40 €
Average target price 70,00 €
Spread / Average Target 386%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Bredack Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Alexandra Vasquez Bea Chief Financial, Human Resources & IT Officer
Roland Sieker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anja Brachmüller Head-Purchasing
Ronny Gottschlich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEGANZ GROUP AG-84.09%19
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.40%319 115
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.19%91 633
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-16.61%52 939
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.99%51 978
GENERAL MILLS, INC.27.55%50 359