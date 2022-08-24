Veganz Group AG: Veganz is bringing climate friendly snacks to gamescom



(Berlin, 24 August 2022) In terms of exhibition space and number of visitors, gamescom in Cologne is the world’s largest trade fair for computer and video games. After being held online for the last two years, this year it will open its doors to visitors from all over the world again, from 24 to 28 August in Cologne. Visitors will also be able to recharge their energy with climate-friendly bars from Veganz.



In cooperation with food service provider Aramark, Veganz will offer a range of delicious plant-based products to interested visitors. The coconut and hazelnut Choc Bars as well as the white almond Protein Choc Bar will be available at the various snack points and restaurants on the exhibition grounds, the perfect break snack for an exciting time at gamescom.

Veganz has significantly expanded its presence in the eSports sector over the last two years. In cooperation with the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, for whom Veganz is an official partner, Veganz has also worked with Umut Gueltekin - the best FIFA player of 2022. Veganz is also active on Twitch and works together with various streamers there, making gamescom the ideal target group.



