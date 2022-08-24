Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Veganz Group AG
  News
  Summary
    VEZ   DE000A3E5ED2

VEGANZ GROUP AG

(VEZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:23 2022-08-24 am EDT
18.00 EUR   -2.96%
VEGANZ GROUP AG : Veganz is bringing climate friendly snacks to gamescom
EQ
08/11VEGANZ GROUP AG : Veganz relaunches their climate friendly Nuggets and Schnitzel and launches a new frozen version on the market
EQ
08/11Veganz Group AG Relaunches Climate Friendly Nuggets and Schnitzel and Launches A New Frozen Version on the Market
CI
Veganz Group AG: Veganz is bringing climate friendly snacks to gamescom

08/24/2022 | 04:01am EDT
DGAP-Media / 24.08.2022 / 10:00

(Berlin, 24 August 2022) In terms of exhibition space and number of visitors, gamescom in Cologne is the world’s largest trade fair for computer and video games. After being held online for the last two years, this year it will open its doors to visitors from all over the world again, from 24 to 28 August in Cologne. Visitors will also be able to recharge their energy with climate-friendly bars from Veganz.
 

In cooperation with food service provider Aramark, Veganz will offer a range of delicious plant-based products to interested visitors. The coconut and hazelnut Choc Bars as well as the white almond Protein Choc Bar will be available at the various snack points and restaurants on the exhibition grounds, the perfect break snack for an exciting time at gamescom.

 

Veganz has significantly expanded its presence in the eSports sector over the last two years. In cooperation with the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, for whom Veganz is an official partner, Veganz has also worked with Umut Gueltekin - the best FIFA player of 2022. Veganz is also active on Twitch and works together with various streamers there, making gamescom the ideal target group.
 

For more information about Veganz and its products, click here.

Images of the products available on request.

 

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.de) – Good for you, better for everyone – is the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in Berlin in 2011, Veganz has come to be known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking into the vegan niche, establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products covering from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and in over 22,000 points of sale (POS) worldwide. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously expanded to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is also constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germany’s most innovative food brand in an exclusive Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

Media contact: Moritz Möller | presse@veganz.de | +49 30 2936378 172

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: Veganz Group AG
Key word(s): Events

24.08.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Veganz Group AG
Warschauer Straße 32
10243 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2936378 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2936378 20
E-mail: info@veganz.de
Internet: https://veganz.de/
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2
WKN: A3E5ED
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1426971

 
End of News DGAP Media

1426971  24.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426971&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
