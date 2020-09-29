Log in
VEGASTE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

VEGASTE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(VEGA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Vegaste Technologies Corp. (VEGA)

09/29/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 septembre/September 2020)  - Vegaste Technologies Corp. has announced a name change to PlantX Life Inc.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on October 1, 2020.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

_________________________________

Vegaste Technologies Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour PlantX Life Inc.

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom le 1er octobre 2020.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Effective Date/Date effective:

Le 1 octobre/October 2020

Symbol/symbole :

VEGA

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

72750P105

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA72750P1053

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

92255Q101/CA92255Q1019

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
