Veidekke has been commissioned by Sarpsborg municipality to expand and upgrade the Alvim treatment plant. The contract is a design and build contract valued at NOK 253 million excluding VAT. The Alvim treatment plant will be expanded and upgraded to meet increasingly strict treatment requirements and to maintain the capacity-related increase in population and industry development in Sarpsborg.

The project involves the construction of a new biotreatment plant with nitrogen treatment, the construction of a new administration building and a garage, as well as the rehabilitation of existing buildings. The commissioning of the construction and foundation works is planned for June 2024 with completion scheduled for December 2026.