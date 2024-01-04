Veidekke ASA has been commissioned by Sandefjord municipality to build an environmentally certified activity centre with workplaces for residents with permanent adaptation needs. This will be a design and build contract valued at close to NOK 150 million, excluding VAT. The activity centre will be located at Helgerød outside Sandefjord with a gross area of approximately 4,300 m[2] across two floors.

The project also includes rerouting of stormwater pipes and a stream opening, lime stabilisation of the ground, landscaping and the construction of a new pedestrian and cycle path. Sandefjord municipality has chosen to incorporate the option of emission-free construction sites, which means that only electricity or hydrogen will be used as an energy source at the construction site. In addition, carbon emissions from building materials will be up to 30% lower than in a reference building and energy class A. Waste production will be reduced to less than 25 kg per gross square metre, while the recycling rate will be at least 95%.

Construction is scheduled to start in early February with completion in the autumn of 2025. The commission is included in Veidekke's order book for the fourth quarter.