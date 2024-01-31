Veidekke has been commissioned to build an environmentally certified office and commercial building on the quayside promenade in Haugesund for Smedasundet Sytti7 AS (Caiano AS). The building will be 8,500 square meters in size, of which 6,000 square meters are offices. The contract is a design and build contract valued at NOK 300 million excluding VAT.

After the first tenants came on board this autumn, the necessary work in the sea started quickly in the winter time slot before the spawning season starts. The groundwork with demolition and piling work as well as the detailed design is thus well underway already. Start of construction of the new building will now follow, and everything is scheduled for completion in the new year of 2026.

This contract is included in Veidekke's order book for the first quarter 2024.