Veidekke ASA has entered into an agreement with Skien municipality to expand the Lyngbakken living and care centre. This is a design and build contract, valued at NOK 270 million, excluding VAT. The Lyngbakken living and care centre will double the number of resident rooms after the development from 64 to 128.

The new building will comprise around 6,500 m[2] and be built on two floors with basements under parts of the building. The development will take place next to the existing living and care centre, which will be in full operation during the construction period. This will be a sustainable project in which a support system in class A ultra -low carbon concrete, energy-efficient technical installations and a local wood chip heating plant as energy source, together result in at least a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to a reference building.

The building will be delivered as energy class A and the construction works will be carried out fossil-free.