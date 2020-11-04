Log in
VEIDEKKE ASA    VEI   NO0005806802

VEIDEKKE ASA

(VEI)
11/04 02:30:30 pm
110.3000 NOK   +0.09%
Veidekke ASA: New residential contract at Løren in Oslo

11/04/2020 | 08:31am EST

04.11.2020 - 15:21

Veidekke has been awarded the contract by OBOS and Nordr to build the first 67 apartments with accompanying parking facilities in the Løren botaniske residential project in Oslo. The contract is a design and build contract valued at NOK 252 million excluding VAT. The project is build according to the environmental standard BREEAM-NOR.

The first construction stage involves erecting an eight-storey building with 67 apartments, associated landscaping, infrastructure and underground parking. The building will be adjacent to a courtyard with extensive green and cultivable outdoor areas with a greenhouse and food plants that will allow the residents to harvest fruit and berries.

When completed, the entire Løren botaniske project will comprise 390 apartments in seven detached buildings, retail premises and a kindergarten. Most of the buildings will also have roof terraces with furnished areas and the opportunity to grow herbs and vegetables, for example.

'We appreciate the confidence the client has shown us once again at the former industrial site at Løren in Oslo. So far, we have had the pleasure of building attractive new homes for around 1,500 residents, a kindergarten for 120 children and retail premises in the Gartnerløkka and Gartnerkvartalet projects. With the contract for Løren botaniske we extend the good and lengthy partnership with OBOS and Nordr. It will probably be around ten years from the time we first broke ground and until everything is finished here,' says Anders W. Haugen, Director of Veidekke Bygg Oslo.

This contract comprises the first of a total of seven buildings that will be started as the sale of apartments proceeds. The value of the entire Løren botaniske building contract constitutes almost NOK 1 billion excluding VAT for Veidekke.

The project will be carried out as a fossil-free construction site. Construction has already started, and completion is scheduled for the autumn of 2022. More information about the project: www.obos.no/lorenbotaniske.no

The contract is included in Veidekke's order backlog for Q3 2020.

For more information please contact:
Director Anders W. Haugen, tel. +47 97 66 63 14,anders.haugen@veidekke.no
Communications Manager Helge Dieset, tel. +47 90 55 33 22,helge.dieset@veidekke.no

Veidekke's press photos
Subscribe to notices from Veidekke

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction companies. The company undertakes all types of construction and civil engineering contracts, maintains roads, and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company is known for its engagement and local knowledge. Its annual turnover is approx. NOK 37 billion, and around half of its 8,200 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit since it was founded in 1936.

Disclaimer

Veidekke ASA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 13:30:09 UTC

