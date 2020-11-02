Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Veidekke ASA    VEI   NO0005806802

VEIDEKKE ASA

(VEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veidekke ASA: Signed contract to expand road in Västerås, Sweden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 01:20am EST

02.11.2020 - 08:00

Veidekke has been commissioned by the Swedish Transport Administration to expand a 14.5 km stretch of road in Västerås, Sweden. The project is an execution contract with a contract amount of SEK 206 million. Work starts in January 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in November 2022.

To improve safety and navigability, road 56 on the stretch between Kvicksund and Västjädra in Västerås municipality will be expanded into a 2+1 lanes country road. Also included in the contract is new lighting and a noise screen.

'We look forward to starting work on the expansion of road 56 and to further cooperate with the Swedish Transport Administration, which is a partner well aligned with our focus on safety and collaboration,' says Mats Nyström of Veidekke Sweden.

Work on the 14.5 km section of road will include the excavation of approx. 200,000 cubic metres of soil and laying of approx. 200,000 square metres of new asphalt. In addition, an existing bridge will be expanded and another bridge will be equipped with new edge beams and a new dividing beam.

The contract is included in the order book for the current quarter.

For more information, contact:
Mats Nyström, CEO Veidekke Sweden, ph.+46 705 37 12 60

Veidekke press photos
Subscribe to notices from Veidekke

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest contractors. In addition to undertaking all types of building and civil engineering assignments, the group also maintains roads and produces asphalt and aggregates. Veidekke emphasises stakeholder involvement and local experience. Its annual turnover is approximately NOK 37 billion, and half of its 8,200 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and has posted a profit every year since its inception in 1936.

Disclaimer

Veidekke ASA published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 06:19:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VEIDEKKE ASA
01:20aVEIDEKKE ASA : Signed contract to expand road in Västerås, Sweden
PU
01:02aVEIDEKKE ASA : Signed contract to expand road in Västerås, Sweden
AQ
01:01aVEIDEKKE ASA : Signed contract to expand road in Västerås, Sweden
AQ
10/27VEIDEKKE ASA : Update on payment of extraordinary dividends
PU
10/27VEIDEKKE ASA : Update on payment of extraordinary dividends
AQ
10/27VEIDEKKE ASA : Update on payment of extraordinary dividends
AQ
10/26VEIDEKKE ASA : To build new school in Trelleborg, Sweden
AQ
10/26VEIDEKKE ASA : To build new school in Trelleborg, Sweden
AQ
10/23VEIDEKKE ASA : Runaway extension at Ørland air base
PU
10/23VEIDEKKE ASA : Runaway extension at Ørland air base
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37 563 M 3 926 M 3 926 M
Net income 2020 2 057 M 215 M 215 M
Net cash 2020 666 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,16x
Yield 2020 25,1%
Capitalization 14 798 M 1 555 M 1 546 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 8 409
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart VEIDEKKE ASA
Duration : Period :
Veidekke ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEIDEKKE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 116,00 NOK
Last Close Price 109,60 NOK
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jimmy Fredrik Bengtsson Group Chief Executive Officer
Svein Richard Brandtzæg Chairman
Jørgen Wiese Porsmyr Chief Financial Officer
Gro Bakstad Director
Hans-Jürgen Kai von Uthmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEIDEKKE ASA-8.28%1 555
VINCI SA-31.49%44 423
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%32 055
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.60%18 277
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.43%17 504
FERROVIAL, S.A.-31.13%15 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group