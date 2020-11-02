Veidekke ASA: Signed contract to expand road in Västerås, Sweden

02.11.2020 - 08:00

Veidekke has been commissioned by the Swedish Transport Administration to expand a 14.5 km stretch of road in Västerås, Sweden. The project is an execution contract with a contract amount of SEK 206 million. Work starts in January 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in November 2022.

To improve safety and navigability, road 56 on the stretch between Kvicksund and Västjädra in Västerås municipality will be expanded into a 2+1 lanes country road. Also included in the contract is new lighting and a noise screen.

'We look forward to starting work on the expansion of road 56 and to further cooperate with the Swedish Transport Administration, which is a partner well aligned with our focus on safety and collaboration,' says Mats Nyström of Veidekke Sweden.

Work on the 14.5 km section of road will include the excavation of approx. 200,000 cubic metres of soil and laying of approx. 200,000 square metres of new asphalt. In addition, an existing bridge will be expanded and another bridge will be equipped with new edge beams and a new dividing beam.

The contract is included in the order book for the current quarter.

