Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Veidekke ASA    VEI   NO0005806802

VEIDEKKE ASA

(VEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veidekke ASA: To build rental apartments for Aberdeen in Gothenburg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 01:05am EDT

24.09.2020 - 07:00

Veidekke has been commissioned to build 160 rental apartments in Sisjödal, Gothenburg for Aberdeen Standard Investments. The project is a design and build contract that encompasses four buildings. The contract amount is NOK 208 million, and move-in for the first completed units is planned for August 2022.

The Sisjön project was developed and projected by Veidekke Entreprenad in collaboration with Nordr Eiendom, formerly Veidekke Eiendom, from whom Aberdeen bought the project. With the building permit and notice to proceed in place for the 160 apartments, production has recently started.

'We are excited to be working withAberdeen Standard Investments, which is a new customer for us,' says Christer Carlberg, construction supervisor for Veidekke Bygg Väst.

'Together we will build a first-rate project, which I am sure will lead to further collaboration. The Sisjön project is a consortium involving our construction and civil engineering units and Veitech, and such collaborations are among Veidekke's fortes,' says Carlberg.

Sisjödal is a larger development between Sandsjöbacka nature reserve and Sisjön's commercial area in southwest Gothenburg. When completed, the area will comprise approx. 550 homes.

'The Sisjödal rental project is a good fit with what we are looking for: Modern apartments in attractive areas surrounding the big cities, with proximity to services and communication, and designed from a long-term management perspective, which results in environmentally efficient properties. We appreciate the opportunity to carry out this project in collaboration with Veidekke Entreprenad, says Magnus Kenning, Head of Transactions Sweden at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

For more information, contact:
Mats Nyström, CEO Veidekke Sweden, ph. +46 705 37 12 60

Veidekke press photos
Subscribe to notices from Veidekke

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest contractors. In addition to undertaking all types of building and civil engineering assignments, the group also maintains roads and produces asphalt and aggregates. Veidekke emphasises stakeholder involvement and local experience. Its annual turnover is approximately NOK 37 billion, and half of its 8,200 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and has posted a profit every year since its inception in 1936.

Disclaimer

Veidekke ASA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 05:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VEIDEKKE ASA
01:05aVEIDEKKE ASA : To build rental apartments for Aberdeen in Gothenburg
PU
01:02aVEIDEKKE ASA : To build rental apartments for Aberdeen in Gothenburg
AQ
01:01aVEIDEKKE ASA : To build rental apartments for Aberdeen in Gothenburg
AQ
09/23VEIDEKKE ASA : To build Lerum Brygge in Sogndal
PU
09/23VEIDEKKE ASA : To build Lerum Brygge in Sogndal
AQ
09/23VEIDEKKE ASA : To build Lerum Brygge in Sogndal
AQ
09/21VEIDEKKE ASA : Anticipating a moderate decline in contracting markets
PU
09/21VEIDEKKE ASA : Anticipating a moderate decline in contracting markets
AQ
09/21VEIDEKKE ASA : Anticipating a moderate decline in contracting markets
AQ
09/17VEIDEKKE ASA : To build new Tveiterås school in Bergen
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37 445 M 3 952 M 3 952 M
Net income 2020 2 027 M 214 M 214 M
Net cash 2020 759 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,71x
Yield 2020 23,6%
Capitalization 15 716 M 1 667 M 1 659 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 8 409
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart VEIDEKKE ASA
Duration : Period :
Veidekke ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEIDEKKE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 119,00 NOK
Last Close Price 116,40 NOK
Spread / Highest target 9,97%
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jimmy Fredrik Bengtsson Group Chief Executive Officer
Svein Richard Brandtzæg Chairman
Jørgen Wiese Porsmyr Chief Financial Officer
Gro Bakstad Director
Hans-Jürgen Kai von Uthmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEIDEKKE ASA-2.59%1 667
VINCI SA-27.27%47 004
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.54%32 065
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.06%19 031
FERROVIAL, S.A.-19.17%18 484
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-33.73%16 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group