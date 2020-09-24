Veidekke ASA: To build rental apartments for Aberdeen in Gothenburg

24.09.2020 - 07:00

Veidekke has been commissioned to build 160 rental apartments in Sisjödal, Gothenburg for Aberdeen Standard Investments. The project is a design and build contract that encompasses four buildings. The contract amount is NOK 208 million, and move-in for the first completed units is planned for August 2022.

The Sisjön project was developed and projected by Veidekke Entreprenad in collaboration with Nordr Eiendom, formerly Veidekke Eiendom, from whom Aberdeen bought the project. With the building permit and notice to proceed in place for the 160 apartments, production has recently started.

'We are excited to be working withAberdeen Standard Investments, which is a new customer for us,' says Christer Carlberg, construction supervisor for Veidekke Bygg Väst.

'Together we will build a first-rate project, which I am sure will lead to further collaboration. The Sisjön project is a consortium involving our construction and civil engineering units and Veitech, and such collaborations are among Veidekke's fortes,' says Carlberg.

Sisjödal is a larger development between Sandsjöbacka nature reserve and Sisjön's commercial area in southwest Gothenburg. When completed, the area will comprise approx. 550 homes.

'The Sisjödal rental project is a good fit with what we are looking for: Modern apartments in attractive areas surrounding the big cities, with proximity to services and communication, and designed from a long-term management perspective, which results in environmentally efficient properties. We appreciate the opportunity to carry out this project in collaboration with Veidekke Entreprenad, says Magnus Kenning, Head of Transactions Sweden at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

