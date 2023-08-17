Veidekke ASA is a Norway-based holding company. Veidekke ASA is the mother company in the Veidekke Group that is a construction contractor that develops, constructs, and maintains construction and infrastructure projects. The Group's segment structure consists of: Construction Norway, a construction contractor with apartment complexes and non-residential buildings such as schools, healthcare facilities, cultural buildings, office buildings, hotels and shopping centers in its portfolio; Infrastructure Norway, an asphalt producer and a civil engineering contractor with projects in the road maintenance, railways, power production and airport segments; Construction Sweden, a construction contractor with a portfolio of construction projects, including schools and cultural buildings; Infrastructure Sweden, which has activities within infrastructure, extractive industries, heavy industry, energy and recycling facilities; and the Denmark segment that is engaged in private commercial buildings.