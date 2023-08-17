Q2Second quarter

2023

17 August 2023

Jimmy Bengtsson, Group CEO | Jørgen Wiese Porsmyr, CFO

Questions? Email ir@veidekke.no

Occupational health and safety

Our primary priority

Number of serious injuries

12-month rolling, Veidekke employees, hired staff and sub-contractors

Sickness absence

Veidekke employees

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

c

2017

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

6%

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

0%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2

Highlights Q2 2023

  • Revenue NOK 11.2 billion - up 13% on Q2 2022
  • Pre-taxprofit up 9% - profit margin remains almost flat
  • Order book further boosted - currently at NOK 45.0 billion
  • Uncertain market going forward

Key financial figures

Q2 revenues

NOK billion

Q2 profit before tax

NOK million

12

10

8

6

11.2

9.9

9.8

9.9

4

2

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

360

391

355

387

0

20201

2021

2022

2023

1 Historical figures (2020) have been restated to reflect the spin-off of the property development operation

50

0

20201

2021

2022

2023

4

The group maintains a strong order book

Commercial buildings' share of portfolio has increased

Revenues and order intake

12-month rolling, NOK billion

44

40

36

32

28

Order book

NOK billion

48

44

40

36

32

28

24

20

16

12

8

4

0

Order book per segment

Percent

  1. %
  1. %
  1. %
  1. %
  1. %
  1. %

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-23

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-23

Construction Norway

Construction Sweden

Revenues

Order intake

InfrastructureNorway

InfrastructureSweden

Denmark

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-23

Residential buildings

Public buildings

Commercialbuildings

Transportation

Industry and energy

Other civil engineering

Road maintenance contracts

5

