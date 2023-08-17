Q2Second quarter
2023
17 August 2023
Jimmy Bengtsson, Group CEO | Jørgen Wiese Porsmyr, CFO
Occupational health and safety
Our primary priority
Number of serious injuries
12-month rolling, Veidekke employees, hired staff and sub-contractors
Sickness absence
Veidekke employees
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
c
2017
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
6%
5%
4%
3%
2%
1%
0%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2
Highlights Q2 2023
- Revenue NOK 11.2 billion - up 13% on Q2 2022
- Pre-taxprofit up 9% - profit margin remains almost flat
- Order book further boosted - currently at NOK 45.0 billion
- Uncertain market going forward
Key financial figures
Q2 revenues
NOK billion
Q2 profit before tax
NOK million
12
10
8
6
11.2
9.9
9.8
9.9
4
2
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
360
391
355
387
0
20201
2021
2022
2023
1 Historical figures (2020) have been restated to reflect the spin-off of the property development operation
50
0
20201
2021
2022
2023
4
The group maintains a strong order book
Commercial buildings' share of portfolio has increased
Revenues and order intake
12-month rolling, NOK billion
44
40
36
32
28
Order book
NOK billion
48
44
40
36
32
28
24
20
16
12
8
4
0
Order book per segment
Percent
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-23
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-23
Construction Norway
Construction Sweden
Revenues
Order intake
InfrastructureNorway
InfrastructureSweden
Denmark
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-23
Residential buildings
Public buildings
Commercialbuildings
Transportation
Industry and energy
Other civil engineering
Road maintenance contracts
5
