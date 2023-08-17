Q2 Second quarter
2023
Key figures
Figures in NOK million
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
30.06.2023
30.06.2022
2022
Revenue
11 165
9 902
20 625
18 271
38 658
Profit/loss before tax
387
355
240
300
1 467
Construction Norway
164
128
300
235
530
Infrastructure Norway
109
155
-194
6
496
Construction Sweden
37
43
47
73
140
Infrastructure Sweden
59
55
52
46
290
Denmark
62
45
118
76
213
Other
-44
-71
-82
-136
-203
Profit margin
3.5%
3.6%
1.2%
1.6%
3.8%
Operating profit/loss before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
646
609
731
806
2 446
Shareholders' profit/loss share
275
251
155
198
1 092
Profit/loss per share (NOK)
2.0
1.9
1.1
1.5
8.1
Net interest-bearing assets
1 121
2 002
1 121
2 002
2 840
Net cash flow from operations
179
27
499
28
1 409
Return on equity past 12 months
43%
37%
43%
37%
43%
Order book
45 032
44 224
45 032
44 224
41 334
- Of which to be implemented next 12 months
27 827
25 224
27 827
25 224
25 699
Order intake
12 218
13 151
22 549
23 546
39 032
LTI rate
3.7
2.2
3.2
4.3
3.0
Sickness absence
4.2%
4.7%
5.9%
5.3%
5.5%
Results Q2 2023
Veidekke achieved revenues of NOK 11.2 billion in Q2, and a pre-tax profit of NOK 387 million. The group's order book totalled NOK 45.0 billion at quarter-end. The profit per share was NOK 2.0.
Veidekke achieved revenues of NOK 11.2 billion in Q2 2023, up 13% from NOK 9.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is attributable to Construction Norway, Hoffman and Infrastructure Sweden.
Higher activity levels improved the group's nominal result, with the quarterly pre-tax profit totalling NOK 387 million, compared to NOK 355 million in the second quarter of last year. Overall, the profit margin was 3.5%, compared to 3.6% in Q2 2022.
at quarter-end, compared to NOK 17.6 billion at the beginning of the year and NOK 17.0 billion one year ago.
The second-quarter LTI (lost time injury) rate was 3.7, compared to 3.9 in the first quarter of the year and
2.2 in Q2 2022. No serious injuries occurred during the second quarter. The sick leave rate was 4.2%, down from 6.2% in the preceding quarter and 4.7% in the second quarter of last year.
"Veidekke has maintained high activity levels and stable profitability despite more challenging market conditions, and has increased group profits compared to last year," says Group CEO Jimmy Bengtsson.
"The group's quarterly order inflow was robust and broad-based in terms of both geographical spread and market segments. The order book of the Norwegian construction operation is particularly strong, and although we are anticipating flatter growth going forward, we also expect activity levels to remain satisfactory. The order book of the Swedish construction operation has followed the sharp downturn in the residential property market, and we now expect declining activity levels in the months ahead," says Jimmy Bengtsson.
"Meanwhile, demand for major infrastructure projects remains high in both Norway and Sweden, although the profits of the Norwegian infrastructure operation were weaker than anticipated. This is primarily attributable to tougher market conditions in the groundworks, foundation and aggregates segments," says Bengtsson.
"Overall, the quarterly results illustrate our ability to adapt to challenging markets. Our project portfolio is highly diverse, featuring a range of customer groups and projects with different drivers in numerous geographical regions. Moreover, we continue to be selective in the assignments we take on. We remain focused on securing improvements and see continued high potential for boosting our profitability," says Bengtsson.
The group's quarterly order intake was NOK 12.2 billion, compared to NOK 13.2 billion in Q2 2022. Around two-thirds of the order book will be converted into revenue in the next 12 months. At quarter-end, the order book amounted to NOK 45.0 billion, up 9% since the start of the year and up 2% on the same quarter last year.
Net interest-bearing assets totalled NOK 1.1 billion at the end of Q2 2023, compared to NOK 2.0 billion last year. Cash flow from operational activities amounted to NOK 499 million in the first half of the year, compared to NOK 28 million in the first half of 2022. The state ment of financial position totalled NOK 16.8 billion
Revenues in the first half of 2023 totalled NOK 20.6 billion, compared to NOK 18.3 billion in the first half of 2022. The pre-tax profit for the first half-year amounted to NOK 240 million, compared to NOK 300 million in the same period last year. The result for the first half of 2023 includes a settlement with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration relating to the E39 motorway which had a negative profit effect of NOK -110 million. Adjusted for the settlement,
the first-half 2023 profit was NOK 350 million. A positive liquidity effect of NOK 300 million will have effect in Q3. The overall profit margin totalled 1.2% as at 30 June 2023, compared to 1.6% one year ago. Adjusted for the settlement, the profit margin was 1.7%.
Construction Norway
NOK million
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
30 Jun 2023
30 Jun 2022
2022
Revenue
4 089
3 214
8 066
6 410
13 370
Profit/loss before tax
164
128
300
235
530
Profit margin
4.0%
4.0%
3.7%
3.7%
4.0%
Order book
16 277
16 765
16 277
16 765
16 584
- To be implemented next 12 mos.
11 610
10 395
11 610
10 395
11 794
The Norwegian construction operation generated revenues of NOK 4.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023, up 27% from NOK 3.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The revenue increase was spread across most geographical regions.
The Q2 pre-tax profit totalled NOK 164 million, compared to NOK 128 million in the second quarter of 2022. The profit increase is attributable to higher activity levels. Like last year, the quarterly profit margin was 4.0%. Profitability was satisfactory across large parts of the operation.
During the quarter, Veidekke entered into a final agreement to purchase all of the shares in Haugerud Vikeby AS in Mysen. The company generated revenues of approximately NOK 200 million and achieved a profit margin of 4% in 2022.
The second-quarter order intake was NOK 5.4 billion, compared to NOK 5.6 billion in Q2 2022.
New contracts signed in the quarter:
- Oslo Atrium. Refurbishment of office building in Oslo for Watrium AS. Contract value NOK 740 million.
- Vannkunsten Syd. Residential project in Oslo for Oslo S Utvikling AS. Contract value NOK 480 million.
- Kvam VGS. Upper secondary school in Kvam municipality for Vestland county municipality. Contract value NOK 390 million.
- Lille Løren Park BT3. Residential project in Oslo for Sinsenveien Utvikling AS. Contract value NOK 320 million.
- Feyer Brygge. Residential project in Egersund for Feyer Eiendom AS. Contract value NOK 290 million.
Construction Norway's order book is stable and high, totalling NOK 16.3 billion at quarter-end, compared to NOK 16.8 billion last year. The quarter saw approximately equal order-book growth in the residential, commercial-building and public-building segments. The current order book indicates that revenues will flatten out in the second half of 2023.
Infrastructure Norway
NOK million
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
30 Jun 20231
30 Jun 2022
2022
Total revenue
2 436
2 523
3 843
4 237
9 583
- Civil engineering
1 426
1 592
2 715
3 169
6 333
- Asphalt, Aggregates
1 010
930
1 127
1 069
3 251
Total profit/loss before tax
109
155
-194
6
496
- Civil engineering
64
121
5
182
485
- Asphalt, Aggregates
46
34
-199
-176
11
Total profit margin
4.5%
6.2%
-5.0%
0.1%
5.2%
- Civil engineering
4.5%
7.6%
0.2%
5.8%
7.7%
- Asphalt, Aggregates
4.5%
3.7%
-17.6%
-16.5%
0.3%
Order book
10 509
10 003
10 509
10 003
8 242
- To be implemented next 12 mos.
4 297
4 290
4 297
4 290
3 527
1 The pre-tax profit as at 30 June 2023 includes a NOK -110 million loss related to the settlement of an older dispute in the civil engineering business.
million, down from NOK 121 million in Q2 2022. The profit drop is attributable to a lower volume of groundwork and foundation assignments, as well as reduced activity levels pending building-starts under major new civil engineering contracts. Both the major civil engineering projects portfolio and the road maintenance operation achieved good profitability. However, the performance of the latter operation was somewhat down on last year, when project profitability was extraordinarily high. Overall, the profit margin of the civil engineering operation was 4.5%, compared to 7.6% in Q2 2022.
The asphalt and aggregates operations achieved total revenues of NOK 1.0 billion in the second quarter, compared to NOK 930 million in Q2 2022. Asphalt volumes were on a par with last year, while increased prices contributed to higher revenue and profit improvements. The aggregates operation
New contracts signed in the quarter:
- K1B Skøyen-Majorstuen. Tunnel project in Oslo linked to the Fornebu Line. Contract value NOK 1.4 billion.
- Indre Romsdal D&V. Maintenance contract with Møre og Romsdal county municipality. Contract value NOK 300 million.
After quarter-end, Veidekke was awarded a contract to construct a new ring road around Oslo (Ring 1) on behalf of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration. The contract, which is expected to be signed in the third quarter, includes both design and construction of a new tunnel under the government district. Tunnel construction is not due to start until the spring of 2024.
At quarter-end, the order book totalled NOK 10.5 billion, compared to NOK 10.0 billion last year. Road
Infrastructure Norway achieved revenues of
NOK 2.4 billion in the second quarter, compared to NOK 2.5 billion in the same quarter of last year. The pre-tax profit totalled NOK 109 million, compared to NOK 155 million in Q2 2022. The profit decline is attributable to the civil engineering operation. Overall, the profit margin was 4.5%, compared to 6.2% in Q2 2022.
The civil engineering operation generated revenues of NOK 1.4 billion in Q2, compared to NOK 1.6 billion in the corresponding quarter of last year. Combined with a weaker market and reduced activity levels in the groundworks and foundation segments, the completion of several large civil engineering projects contributed to a year-on- year fall in revenue. The pre-tax profit was NOK 64
experienced lower activity levels and a drop in profits attributable to reduced demand for rock- based products. The quarterly profit was NOK 46 million, compared to NOK 34 million last year.
Infrastructure Norway secured new orders valued at NOK 2.1 billion in Q2, compared to NOK 3.2 billion in the same period last year.
maintenance contracts amounted to NOK 4.9 billion, up from NOK 4.4 one year ago.
