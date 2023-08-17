2.2 in Q2 2022. No serious injuries occurred during the second quarter. The sick leave rate was 4.2%, down from 6.2% in the preceding quarter and 4.7% in the second quarter of last year.

The second-quarter LTI (lost time injury) rate was 3.7, compared to 3.9 in the first quarter of the year and

at quarter-end, compared to NOK 17.6 billion at the beginning of the year and NOK 17.0 billion one year ago.

Higher activity levels improved the group's nominal result, with the quarterly pre-tax profit totalling NOK 387 million, compared to NOK 355 million in the second quarter of last year. Overall, the profit margin was 3.5%, compared to 3.6% in Q2 2022.

Veidekke achieved revenues of NOK 11.2 billion in Q2 2023, up 13% from NOK 9.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is attributable to Construction Norway, Hoffman and Infrastructure Sweden.

"Veidekke has maintained high activity levels and stable profitability despite more challenging market conditions, and has increased group profits compared to last year," says Group CEO Jimmy Bengtsson. "The group's quarterly order inflow was robust and broad-based in terms of both geographical spread and market segments. The order book of the Norwegian construction operation is particularly strong, and although we are anticipating flatter growth going forward, we also expect activity levels to remain satisfactory. The order book of the Swedish construction operation has followed the sharp downturn in the residential property market, and we now expect declining activity levels in the months ahead," says Jimmy Bengtsson.

"Meanwhile, demand for major infrastructure projects remains high in both Norway and Sweden, although the profits of the Norwegian infrastructure operation were weaker than anticipated. This is primarily attributable to tougher market conditions in the groundworks, foundation and aggregates segments," says Bengtsson. "Overall, the quarterly results illustrate our ability to adapt to challenging markets. Our project portfolio is highly diverse, featuring a range of customer groups and projects with different drivers in numerous geographical regions. Moreover, we continue to be selective in the assignments we take on. We remain focused on securing improvements and see continued high potential for boosting our profitability," says Bengtsson.

The group's quarterly order intake was NOK 12.2 billion, compared to NOK 13.2 billion in Q2 2022. Around two-thirds of the order book will be converted into revenue in the next 12 months. At quarter-end, the order book amounted to NOK 45.0 billion, up 9% since the start of the year and up 2% on the same quarter last year. Net interest-bearing assets totalled NOK 1.1 billion at the end of Q2 2023, compared to NOK 2.0 billion last year. Cash flow from operational activities amounted to NOK 499 million in the first half of the year, compared to NOK 28 million in the first half of 2022. The state­ ment of financial position totalled NOK 16.8 billion