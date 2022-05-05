Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Velan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLN   CA9229321083

VELAN INC.

(VLN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/05 03:45:53 pm EDT
8.500 CAD   -5.56%
05:21pVELAN INC. : Announcement
GL
05:21pVELAN INC. : Announcement
GL
04/19CORRECTION : Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Stumble Monday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Velan Inc.: Announcement

05/05/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, it will release its fourth quarter and annual results for the year ended February 28, 2022.

The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-337-6181 and quoting the reservation number 22018746. Live content to support the discussion will be presented to participants at the following link for the duration of the call: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1r2125b9wxrer&eom. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 22018746 then follow the system prompts. Any material presented during the call will be subsequently made available on the company’s website in the investor relations section.

For further information please contact:
Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President
Tel: (438) 817-7593
or
Benoit Alain, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (438) 817-9957


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about VELAN INC.
05:21pVELAN INC. : Announcement
GL
05:21pVELAN INC. : Announcement
GL
04/19CORRECTION : Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Stumble Monday Afternoon
MT
04/18SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Stumble Monday Afternoon
MT
04/18SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
04/18Velan Appoints Former Bombardier Executive Rishi Sharma as Executive Vice President Fin..
MT
04/18CORRECTION : -- Velan Inc. Brief: Says Sharma Will Assume the Position of Chief Financial ..
MT
04/18CORRECTION : -- Velan Inc. Brief: Appoints Rishi Sharma as Executive Vice President Financ..
MT
04/18Velan Inc. appoints Rishi Sharma as Executive Vice President Finance and incoming Chief..
AQ
04/18Velan Inc. Appoints Rishi Sharma as Executive Vice President Finance
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 302 M - -
Net income 2021 2,87 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 151 M 151 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 719
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart VELAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Velan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bruno Francois Marie Bertrand Carbonaro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benoit Alain Chief Financial Officer
James A. Mannebach Chairman
Shane Velan VP-Information Technology & Transformation
Yves Lauze Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELAN INC.3.17%151
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD-34.03%9 053
VAT GROUP AG-35.74%8 916
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.82%4 625
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.09%2 337
JIANGSU SHENTONG VALVE CO., LTD.-43.34%902