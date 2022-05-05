Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, it will release its fourth quarter and annual results for the year ended February 28, 2022.



The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-337-6181 and quoting the reservation number 22018746. Live content to support the discussion will be presented to participants at the following link for the duration of the call: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1r2125b9wxrer&eom. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 22018746 then follow the system prompts. Any material presented during the call will be subsequently made available on the company’s website in the investor relations section.

For further information please contact:

Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President

Tel: (438) 817-7593

or

Benoit Alain, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (438) 817-9957