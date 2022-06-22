Log in
Velan Inc.: Announcement

06/22/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
MONTREAL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2022.

The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-754-1346 and quoting the reservation number 22019459. Live content to support the discussion will be presented to participants at the following link for the duration of the call: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1c74a4pslo4jz&eom. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 22019459 then follow the system prompts. Any material presented during the call will be subsequently made available on the company’s website in the investor relations section.

For further information please contact:
Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President
Tel: (438) 817-7593
or
Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (438) 817-4430

 


