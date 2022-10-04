Advanced search
    VLN   CA9229321083

VELAN INC.

(VLN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:00 2022-10-03 pm EDT
6.240 CAD   +3.31%
Velan Inc.: Announcement

10/04/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Friday, October 14, 2022, it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2022.

The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-908-1236 and quoting the reservation number 22020915. Live content to support the discussion will be presented to participants at the following link for the duration of the call https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1f133bi14afpj&eom. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 22020915 then follow the system prompts. Any material presented during the call will be subsequently made available on the company’s website in the investor relations section.

For further information please contact:
Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President
Tel: (438) 817-7593
or
Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (438) 817-4430


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 411 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 25,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,8 M 98,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 651
Free-Float 19,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bruno Francois Marie Bertrand Carbonaro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rishi Sharma Chief Financial Officer
James A. Mannebach Chairman
Shane Velan Chief Information Officer
Paul Poirier Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELAN INC.-26.22%99
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD-2.77%12 401
VAT GROUP AG-54.05%6 313
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-35.25%4 314
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-50.81%1 683
NEWAY VALVE (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.-32.15%782